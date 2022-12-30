PS Plus games for January 2023 revealed

The PlayStation Plus games for January 2023 have been officially confirmed. The games are 'Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order', 'Fallout 76', and 'Axiom Verge 2'.

All three of these titles will be available on Tuesday, 3 January, for all PlayStation Plus Essential, Extra, and Premium members.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is an action-adventure title that follows the beginnings of Jedi Padawan Cal Kestis' story.

Fallout 76 is the online prequel to the Fallout franchise that allows players from around the world to work together, or not, to survive the aftermath of a nuclear apocalypse.

Axiom Verge 2 is a retro-style 2D action game that pays homage to games like Metroid while also forging its own unique identity.

 

