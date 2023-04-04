Prova clarifies comments after backlash

Splash

TBS Report
04 April, 2023, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 04 April, 2023, 07:22 pm

Sadia Jahan Prova. Photo: Collected
Actress Sadia Jahan Prova clarified her comments, on Saturday 2 April, via her verified social media after speaking out against members of the media at a press conference held on 1 April.

The press conference was about the Abhinayshilpi Sangha's initiative 'Legal Wings and Dialogue', to help actors get legal assistance. Prova was the first speaker of the conference. There she mentioned many ironies and harassments of her personal life.

"Nice to talk to you journalist brothers and sisters after a long time. I tried to answer all your questions. But after that meeting, many of you are saying through various media, including Facebook posts, that I have made accusations against you. This is not correct at all," her recent post read. "Firstly, I have not and am not making any kind of complaint against any journalist. I am not one to blame the whole journalist community for one or two of them. However, if any journalist brothers and sisters are hurt by my words, I express my sincere regret." 

She made harsh comments on two journalists at the conference. She accused one of them of sexual harassment and the other about taking her photos without permission. Her statements aroused extensive discussions.

 

