'Priyotoma' bags $84,000 in first-week at North American box office

Photo: Collected from Facebook
Photo: Collected from Facebook

Shakib Khan starrer film "Priyotoma" has collected $84,000 US dollars at the North American box office, making it the second Bangladeshi film to achieve such success. 

The Dhallywood star took to his Facebook account to share the news and wrote, "Swapna Scarecrow, the distributor of #priyotoma in the USA & Canada announced that the box office collection of our film 'Priyotoma' is $84K in 1st week."

"My salute to the Bangladeshis who are living there with such deep love for our Bangla film industry," Shakib added. 

Earlier, "Priyotoma" was screened in well over 100 theatres across the country. The film was also released in in the United States, Canada, Australia, the Middle East, Sweden, Malaysia and England, confirmed director Himel Ashraf. 

"My movie is supposed to be shown in domestic theatres for at least a month. I think the investment will be earned back in the first two weeks only! Moreover, because of international release, there will be further income," said Ashraf.

"Priyotoma" stars Shakib Khan and Kolkata's Idhika Paul in the lead roles.

 

