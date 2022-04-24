Priyanka Chopra starrer ‘It’s All Coming Back to Me’ to be out on 10 Feb

Priyanka Chopra's Hollywood film 'It's All Coming Back to Me' is all set to hit theatres on 10 February.

Formerly titled "Text for You", the film is based on German film "SMS für Dich" by Karoline Herfurth.

Priyanka Chopra will be seen playing the role of a bereaved woman who sends text messages to her late fiancé's old phone as a coping mechanism to deal with her grief. It turns out that the number is assigned to another man, played by Sam Heughan, who is also suffering a heartbreak.

The two then meet and develop strong feelings for each other, however, both remain tied up to their past.

Popular singer Celine Dion is also a part of the film who plays the cupid in the lives of the two main characters and helps them to fall in love again.

The film also stars Russell Tovey, Steve Oram, Omid Djalili, Sofia Barclay, Lydia West, Arinzé Kene and Celia Imrie.