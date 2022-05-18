Priyanka Chopra Shares a snapshot of her injured face from the set of ‘Citadel’

Splash

Hindustan Times
18 May, 2022, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2022, 04:03 pm

Related News

Priyanka Chopra Shares a snapshot of her injured face from the set of ‘Citadel’

Priyanka Chopra left her fans worried when she shared a picture of a bruised face and asked if others also had a tough day at work. She is currently shooting for the web series, Citadel

Hindustan Times
18 May, 2022, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2022, 04:03 pm
Priyanka Chopra shares a picture from the sets of Citadel. Photo: Collected
Priyanka Chopra shares a picture from the sets of Citadel. Photo: Collected

Actor Priyanka Chopra left her fans worried about her health on Wednesday morning as she shared a picture of her bruised face.

She is currently shooting for her debut web series Citadel.

Sharing the picture, she asked her fans if they too were having a tough day at work. Her caption led some of her fans to believe the actor was actually hurt on sets, while some wondered if she was posing with makeup on. 

Sharing the picture, Priyanka wrote on Instagram, "Did you have a tough day at work as well? #actorslife #citadel #adayinthelife @agbofilms @amazonstudios." She is seen in a black top and a hint of blue eyeshadow. However, some blood marks can be seen on under her nose and on her lips and chin.

Citadel is a science fiction series being created by the Russo brothers for Amazon Prime Video. It also stars Richard Madden.

Priyanka recently resumed the shooting for the show after welcoming daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in January. She had finished an earlier London schedule in December last year. Even then, she had shared pictures of her bruised look. Calling it "intense", she had written along with several pictures from the sets, "It's a wrap on #Citadel. Phew.. a whole year of doing the most intense work during the most intense time. It could not have been possible without this incredible lot of people. Some you see here some you don't. It's been hard but when you all see it.. it will be worth it! Onwards and upwards."

Priyanka Chopra / Citadel

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

‘The geopolitical landscape is undergoing profound change, Dhaka needs to craft proactive strategies’

‘The geopolitical landscape is undergoing profound change, Dhaka needs to craft proactive strategies’

7h | Interviews
Graphics: TBS

Facebook and Bangladeshi politicians: A new tide in mass political communication?

8h | Panorama
Despite Bangladesh having about 24,000 km of waterways, only a few hundred kilometres are covered by commercial launch services. Photo: Saad Abdullah

Utilising waterways: When common home-goers show the way

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How Putin revived Nato

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How Putin revived Nato

How Putin revived Nato

2h | Videos
Paddle steamers in Bangladesh

Paddle steamers in Bangladesh

8h | Videos
Genome sequencing: best ways to diagnose pediatrics

Genome sequencing: best ways to diagnose pediatrics

8h | Videos
Reasons behind the sudden fall in stock market

Reasons behind the sudden fall in stock market

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representative Photo: Pixabay.
Bangladesh

Microplastics found in 5 local sugar brands

2
Mushfiq Mobarak. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Meet the Yale professor who anchors his research in Bangladesh and scales up interventions globally

3
The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter
Industry

The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter

4
How Bangladesh can achieve edible oil self-sufficiency with local alternatives
Bazaar

How Bangladesh can achieve edible oil self-sufficiency with local alternatives

5
Govt tightens belt to relieve reserve
Economy

Govt tightens belt to relieve reserve

6
Impact of falling taka against US dollar
Banking

Taka losing more value as global currency market volatility persists