Priyanka Chopra to host pre-Oscar event on 23 March

Priyanka Chopra along with Mindy Kaling, Kumail Nanjiani and others will host a pre-Oscar event on 23 March to celebrate South Asian Excellence in movies

Priyanka Chopra. Photo: Collected
Priyanka Chopra. Photo: Collected

Popular actor Priyanka Chopra is all set to host a pre-Oscar event along with several of her South Asian colleagues including Mindy Kaling Mindy Kaling and Kumail Nanjiani on 23 March. The event will be organised in Beverly Hills to celebrate South Asian Excellence. Among other hosts for the event are Anjula Acharia, Bela Bajaria and Maneesh K. 

UTA, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences, Johnnie Walker, South Asian Arts Resiliency Fund of the India Center, and the Juggernaut will be sponsoring the event. The guests expected to attend the event are Riz Ahmed and Suroosh Alvi (Flee); Pawo Choyning Dorji (Lunana: A Yak within the Classroom); Joseph Patel (Summer time of Soul); Riz Ahmed and Aneil Karia (The Lengthy Goodbye); Elizabeth Mirzaei and Gulistan Mirzaei (Three Songs for Benazir); and Rintu Thomas, Sushmit Ghosh and Anurima Bhargava (Writing with Fireplace), as reported by Hollywood Reporter.

Priyanka was last seen in the Hollywood film, The Matrix Resurrections. According to Deadline, she will feature in the onscreen adaptation of Shilpi Somaya Gowda's novel Secret Daughter. The film also stars Sienna Miller as a parallel lead. It will be co-produced by Priyanka along with Sunset Lane Media's David Beaubaire and Vanessa Lanci, Mary Rohlich's Purple Pebble Pictures, Sienna Miller, and Tori Cook. The novel tells a global story through the eyes of two women interconnected by a child.

Priyanka is currently also spending time with her and her husband Nick Jonas' daughter. The couple welcomed their first child via surrogacy in January. They recently hosted a fun Holi bash at their Los Angeles residence.

Priyanka has many more projects in her kitty. She will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's directorial Jee Le Zaraa. The actor has several Hollywood projects lined up as well, including the web series Citadel, romantic comedy Text For You, and action film Ending Things.

Priyanka Chopra / Pre-Oscars event / host

