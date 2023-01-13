Prince Harry’s memoir ‘Spare’ sells 1.4 million copies on first day

On its first day of sales, Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare', which describes his drug use, sex life, and disputes with members of the Royal Family, sold 1.4 million copies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada.

The number includes all editions and formats, including printed and digital books.

The book has broken every first-day nonfiction book sales record ever set, according to publisher Penguin Random House, The Bookseller reported. Barack Obama's presidential memoir 'A Promised Land,' which held the previous record, has been surpassed by Spare.

The book was released on Tuesday, 10 January, simultaneously across the world in 16 languages.

The sales figures are all the more impressive considering that most of the revelations in the book – such as a physical altercation with older brother Prince William, Harry's loss of virginity, and information about his use of cocaine and magic mushrooms – made international headlines after booksellers in Spain broke the strict embargo and started selling the book on 5 January in an effort to draw customers ahead of a local holiday.