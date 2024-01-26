Price of dreams

Opening the door of the wardrobe and running my hands over the clothes, I look for the best possible dress. After a few minutes of mindless rummaging, I settled on the red ruffled top and straight cut formal black pants.

I reluctantly stood under the shower and put on my clothes, all the while trying to comprehend the chaos in my mind that is rising just like my escalating heartbeat.

As I put on my red pumps and red lipstick, I drown myself in perfume, hoping to drown my fears too; perfectly cognisant that it will not take much time for both my raw odour and my fidgeting to resurface.

Getting into the car, I fail to mute the relentless waves of thoughts that are growing stronger every minute, propelled by the wind of fear. I close my eyes and feel myself falling deeply in the dark dry well of hopelessness.

With no recollection of time, I open my eyes to the car's hard brake and my chauffeur opening the door to the blue brand new SUV. Completely unaware of the heat and the life outside the tinted glass of the SUV - that is airtight with crispy cool air from the sleek air conditioning system - I walked into the main gate of the glass building.

The building was made of steel and glass, with large marbles covering the floor - the finest architecture. When I was younger, I dreamt of working in any office residing in the building; eyeing with longing the lucky people who called this their place of work. Wish I knew I had to trade my peace to be a part of this.

I would not have dreamt this, or maybe I would have, because you never know with me.

Slinging the Gucci bag over my shoulder, I enter the lift that is as big as many homes in the nearby slums - fitting a family of at least six to eight people. The lift stops on the fourth floor and I walk out to a wide expanse of the latest edition of laptops and open desk, swiping the card to the restricted area and passing the nameless and faceless security guard.

In the world where your worth is measured in the title you have and the designation you possess, employees including myself, who are deep rooted in the system, do not bother to look at the person behind the uniform safeguarding us. They are not worth the time to stop by and greet, to know about their happiness and sorrow, to even acknowledge that they exist.

I settle down at my work desk overlooking the array of tall glass buildings, testament to the thriving capitalist order and the growing inequality, where privileged white collar employees sitting behind laptops buy their illusion of happiness with the scratch of their card, while the faceless humans in the uniform of a security guard can barely make ends meet.

I was drenched in emails. Emails carrying passive aggressive tones; some carrying demands from clients, some carrying blame from superiors. I look up already tired from the day. I wondered how I could possibly be fatigued without any physical activity after eight hours of sleep, after that long shower and the comfortable ride in the SUV. So tired, that my hands become numb and my mind freezes like ice. Chilly and rigid. I feel the same in my heart. No sign of warmth.

Already fatigued, I look around to the human robots sitting behind the laptops, working their way to buy happiness in the never ending insecurity of falling behind.

I thought to myself, if we could even do an anatomy of all of us sitting behind laptops, all I would find are layers of insecurity. Insecurity of falling behind, insecurity of losing the illusion of happiness, of not making it to the yearly holidays, of not having the best car and the best house and the best of everything.

The best might sound subjective, but is predominantly defined by the standards of the others around you. I decided to take a few minutes from the laptop, as my mind and heart started racing at the volume of work, layered by my fear of sheer incapacity to deal with eroding human empathy.

One cannot share the joys of success in the fear that they shall be subjected to jealousy; neither can they share sorrow as that shall make them look vulnerable. Being generous would mean one shall be exploited in the most brutal and transactional nature. And falling in love? Well, that shall open another world of conundrum and gossip.

This morning is one of those many days that I have been feeling that even my thick morning latte and warm croissants melting in my mouth cannot make me feel at ease to take on my emails. I finally began admitting to myself… maybe.. maybe… I am not immune to BURN OUT.

This story is part of a collection developed in a creative writing workshop run by Shazia Omar. If you would like to join the next workshop, please email her: [email protected]