Splash

Premiere show of animation series 'Khoka' on Bangabandhu held

BSS
30 October, 2023, 11:05 am
Last modified: 30 October, 2023, 11:06 am
Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

The premiere show of the animated series titled 'Khoka' focusing on the childhood and boyhood of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was held today.

State Minister for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Zunaid Ahmed Palak enjoyed the five episodes of the 10-episode series at Star Cineplex of Bangabandhu Military Museum here, a press release said.

The total duration of the animated series is one hour and 40 minutes and it has been created at the initiative of the 'Skill Development in Mobile Games and Applications' project under the ICT Division, the release added.

While enjoying 'Khoka', Palak said the animation series has been created to highlight Bangabandhu's tolerance, humanity and philanthropy to the country's children, youth and future generations.

The animation series is jointly produced by MARS Solutions, TEAM Associates, Magic Image and Prolancer Studio.
 
The series will soon be screened on various television channels and over-the-top (OTT) platforms.

