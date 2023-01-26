Power outage in Pakistan comes with Mission Majnu memes

Twitter in Pakistan exploded with memes and conspiracy theories as long and frequent power outages took place three days after the release of the Indian spy thriller 'Mission Majnu'.

Amandeep Singh's (Sidharth Malhotra) undercover mission in Mission Majnu was to investigate the nuclear plant Pakistan was building. But Pakistani memers are joking that Amandeep may have accidentally targeted an electric power plant instead of the nuclear plant.

On Tuesday, Minister for Energy Khurram Dastgir talked about the investigation into the breakdown in a televised address and said the government suspected "foreign intervention such as hacking of systems". Though he added that the chances of it are slim, that didn't stop netizens from milking their theories, claiming Mission Majnu was successful.