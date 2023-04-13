Post Malone’s new song ‘Chemical’ drops today

Splash

TBS Report
13 April, 2023, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 13 April, 2023, 02:37 pm

Related News

Post Malone’s new song ‘Chemical’ drops today

TBS Report
13 April, 2023, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 13 April, 2023, 02:37 pm
Post Malone. Photo: Collected
Post Malone. Photo: Collected

A new Post Malone musical era is upon us. The 27-year-old singer took to social media on April 12 to tease his upcoming single 'Chemical,' which will be released today.

In the 15-second clip, Post Malone is seen jamming out to the upbeat, pop-tinged track in the studio. The lyrics from the chorus that could be heard from the short clip sounded something like,

 "Fresh out of the party 

 Smoking in the car with you

 Seven nation army 

Fighting in the bar with you."

'Chemical' is the follow-up to Post Malone's fourth studio album, Twelve Carat Toothache, which included the singles 'One Right Now' and 'Cooped Up.'

 

Post Malone / Chemical / One Right Now

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: eBird

Vulture poisoning exposes flaws in our conservation efforts

4h | Earth
Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury (1941-2023)

Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury (1941-2023) : One life, dedicated for the good of many

4h | Panorama
Broken backbone: The lives of school teachers in Bangladesh

Broken backbone: The lives of school teachers in Bangladesh

7h | Panorama
The pro-tips: How to fast and stay fit

The pro-tips: How to fast and stay fit

1d | Health

More Videos from TBS

Bangla alphabets are taking places in ornaments

Bangla alphabets are taking places in ornaments

1h | TBS Stories
Mithila is coming to cinema with 'Mayaa'

Mithila is coming to cinema with 'Mayaa'

19h | TBS Entertainment
Journey of a revolutionary ends

Journey of a revolutionary ends

22h | TBS Today
TBS Eid Magazine Feat. Miss World Bangladesh Oishee

TBS Eid Magazine Feat. Miss World Bangladesh Oishee

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24
Budget

No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24

2
Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained
Bangladesh

Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Man interviewed by DW detained in an unrelated case

4
Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format
Splash

Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format

5
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Eid holidays to begin from 19 April

6
File photo
Bangladesh

HC grants bail to Rana Plaza owner