Post Malone’s new song ‘Chemical’ drops today

A new Post Malone musical era is upon us. The 27-year-old singer took to social media on April 12 to tease his upcoming single 'Chemical,' which will be released today.

In the 15-second clip, Post Malone is seen jamming out to the upbeat, pop-tinged track in the studio. The lyrics from the chorus that could be heard from the short clip sounded something like,

"Fresh out of the party

Smoking in the car with you

Seven nation army

Fighting in the bar with you."

'Chemical' is the follow-up to Post Malone's fourth studio album, Twelve Carat Toothache, which included the singles 'One Right Now' and 'Cooped Up.'