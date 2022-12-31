Pori Moni's Facebook post fans separation rumour

TBS Report
31 December, 2022, 11:45 am
Last modified: 31 December, 2022, 11:57 am

Trouble has once again knocked on the door of Dhallywood actor Pori Moni and her husband actor Sariful Razz's marital life.

A few minutes after midnight on the last day of the year, 31 December, the eccentric actor shocked everyone with a Facebook post alluding to her separation from her husband.

The actor announced that she has had enough of being with Razz, and thus has separated from him.

"Today I bid farewell to Razz from my life and also freed myself from this toxic relationship. Nothing is more important than living a healthy life," the actor wrote on her social media handle early Saturday.

The social media post that started with a regular New Year greeting "Happy 31st everyone!", ended up hinting at an unhappy marriage.

Within minutes the post went viral and many netizens were seen urging Pori Moni in the comments section to keep calm and take time before she makes the final decision.

In the viral post, Pori Moni stopped short of declaring divorce but has reportedly taken her son, Rajya, and exited her husband's house earlier in the day, reports Prothom Alo.

Pori Moni tied the knot with Razz on 17 October 2022 while shooting for Gias Uddin Selim's film "Gunin". 

