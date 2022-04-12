Popular West-Bengal band Talpatar Shepai to perform in Bangladesh

From left to right: Members of Talpatar Shepai Pritom Das and Suman Ghosh. . Photo: Collected

Popular West Bengal band Talpatar Sepai, who garnered immense praise in both Bangla with their songs - Moshader Chumu, Chander Shohor and Ami Sudhu Khujechi Amay - is set to perform in Bangladesh in June.

Pritom Das, the lead vocalist of the band has confirmed the news to The Business Standard.

Curated by two youths Pritom Das and Suman Ghosh, each song of Talpatar Shepai can touch the hearts of people of all ages with Pritam's soothing voice and Suman's enchanting tunes.

The organiser of the performance "Dhaka Broadcast" has also announced the news of Talpatar Shepai's live performance in Dhaka on their Facebook page.

"We were planning to bring Talpatar Shepai in Bangladesh for quite some time as they are famous in both Bangla," Triman Ahmed, CEO of Dhaka Broadcaster told The Business Standard.

"We will soon reveal the date and venue of their performance," he added.