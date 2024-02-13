Poonam Pandey faces Rs100 crore defamation lawsuit over fake death stunt

A defamation case worth Rs100 crore has been filed against Poonam Pandey and Sam Bombay by Faizan Ansari, who lodged a First Information Report (FIR) with the Kanpur Police Commissioner.

Ansari alleges that Pandey and Bombay conspired to fabricate her death, thereby diminishing the gravity of cancer and exploiting the emotions and trust of millions, including those within the Bollywood industry, reports Bollywood Hungama.

According to the FIR, filed on behalf of Ansari, the defendants deliberately orchestrated the hoax for self-promotion, causing significant distress and deception among the public.

The complaint calls for issuing an arrest warrant against the couple and their appearance in the Kanpur court to address the defamation claims.

Earlier on 2 February Poonam Pandey's team declared her death on various social media platforms, attributing it to cervical cancer. The statement conveyed deep sorrow over the loss and requested privacy during the mourning phase.

The statement read, "This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness. In this time of grief, we would request privacy while we remember her fondly for all that we shared."

However, the situation took a surprising turn when Poonam Pandey herself reappeared in a video on Instagram, affirming that her reported demise was actually part of a campaign and that she is very much alive.

