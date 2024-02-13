Poonam Pandey faces Rs100 crore defamation lawsuit over fake death stunt

Splash

Hindustan Times
13 February, 2024, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 13 February, 2024, 12:13 pm

Related News

Poonam Pandey faces Rs100 crore defamation lawsuit over fake death stunt

Ansari alleges that Pandey and Bombay conspired to fabricate her death, thereby diminishing the gravity of cancer

Hindustan Times
13 February, 2024, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 13 February, 2024, 12:13 pm
Poonam Pandey. Photo: Collected
Poonam Pandey. Photo: Collected

A defamation case worth Rs100 crore has been filed against Poonam Pandey and Sam Bombay by Faizan Ansari, who lodged a First Information Report (FIR) with the Kanpur Police Commissioner. 

Ansari alleges that Pandey and Bombay conspired to fabricate her death, thereby diminishing the gravity of cancer and exploiting the emotions and trust of millions, including those within the Bollywood industry, reports Bollywood Hungama. 

According to the FIR, filed on behalf of Ansari, the defendants deliberately orchestrated the hoax for self-promotion, causing significant distress and deception among the public. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The complaint calls for issuing an arrest warrant against the couple and their appearance in the Kanpur court to address the defamation claims.

Earlier on 2 February Poonam Pandey's team declared her death on various social media platforms, attributing it to cervical cancer. The statement conveyed deep sorrow over the loss and requested privacy during the mourning phase.

The statement read, "This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness. In this time of grief, we would request privacy while we remember her fondly for all that we shared."

However, the situation took a surprising turn when Poonam Pandey herself reappeared in a video on Instagram, affirming that her reported demise was actually part of a campaign and that she is very much alive.
 

Poonam Pandey

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The company claims the buildings can withstand forces from wind gusts, storms, and earthquakes. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

KY Two Tone: From cookie-cutter neighbourhoods to Bangladeshi homes

49m | Habitat
Geometric patterns strike a perfect balance, merging classic charm with a refreshing contemporary touch. Photo: Collected

Geometric patterns in home decor

54m | Habitat
The X90 seems promising for the Bangladeshi market with its blend of premium features, six seating capabilities and 1500cc engine that translates to both a lower annual income tax and a lower price sticker. Photo: Nafirul Haq

Exploring the Proton X90: Where comfort meets utility

18h | Wheels
While Jomman (pictured left) uses stock footage to explain scientific theories, Rauful carries out experiments in his videos. Photos: Courtesy

Science explainer videos in Bangla take flight

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Australia, India, Japan considered as new markets again in cash incentives

Australia, India, Japan considered as new markets again in cash incentives

2h | Videos
Transactions in the fruit market of Feni have decreased

Transactions in the fruit market of Feni have decreased

4h | Videos
Who is ahead of Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg?

Who is ahead of Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg?

15h | Videos
India have lost to Aussies in 3 finals in just 7 months

India have lost to Aussies in 3 finals in just 7 months

16h | Videos