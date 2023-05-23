Ponniyin Selvan 2: Aishwarya Rai steals the show

Splash

Hindustan Times
23 May, 2023, 11:10 am
Last modified: 23 May, 2023, 11:14 am

Related News

Ponniyin Selvan 2: Aishwarya Rai steals the show

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan speaks with her eyes and delivers her career best performance in this Mani Ratnam epic

Hindustan Times
23 May, 2023, 11:10 am
Last modified: 23 May, 2023, 11:14 am
Aishwarya Rai as ‘Nandini’ in Ponniyin Selvan. Photo: Collected
Aishwarya Rai as ‘Nandini’ in Ponniyin Selvan. Photo: Collected

It would not be an exaggeration to say that no filmmaker would have achieved what Mani Ratnam did with his adaptation of Kalki's Ponniyin Selvan. What he masterfully achieves in just two-part film adaptations of the historical epic (originally written in five volumes) is nothing short of exemplary work by a filmmaker who has successfully stayed relevant with his work for four decades. 

With Ponniyin Selvan 2 aka PS 2, Ratnam shows how one can still make historical films without relying too much on grand, over-the-top action sequences but purely on drama that keeps you pinned right till the end.

After a backstory about the beginning of the relationship between Aditha Karikalan and Nandini as teenagers, the story continues from where the first part ended. As Vandhiyathevan (Karthi) learns that plans are being laid out by princely state kings to bring down the Chola empire and Nandini (Aishwarya Rai) is the mastermind behind it, it is the return of Arunmozhi Varman (Jayam Ravi), who was presumed dead, that squanders all the plans. Aditha Karikalan (Vikram), on the other hand, prepares himself to face the might of Nandini, who has been instrumental in waging a war against the Cholas.

For a lot of people, the first part of Ponniyin Selvan could not recreate the magic of SS Rajamouli's Baahubali series which mesmerized with its grand action set-pieces. This was one of the major complaints for a section of audiences who walked in expecting another grand, action-heavy period epic. 

However, if one has gotten used to Mani Ratnam's style and enjoyed PS 1, they have every reason to be blown away by how the auteur just uses drama and politics to create tension throughout the second part. 

It is unbelievable how Mani Ratnam actually keeps one engaged with so much drama. For instance, the face-off sequence between Aditya Karikalan and Nandini will go down as one of the best cinematic moments in Tamil cinema. It is the build-up and the mood-setting that leads to the showdown that makes it one of the best sequences of PS 2.

Aishwarya Rai’s big comeback to Tamil cinema after many years. Photo: Collected
Aishwarya Rai’s big comeback to Tamil cinema after many years. Photo: Collected

The second part allows each character to be further fleshed out. Arunmozhi Varman gets more screen time and it allows Jayam Ravi to deliver a satisfying performance. Karthi as Vandhiyathevan manages to leave the same impact he managed with his act in the first part. In PS 2, it is Aishwarya Rai as Nandini and Vikram as Aditya Karikalan who really shine in parts they play so convincingly. 

Given this is Aishwarya Rai's big comeback to Tamil cinema after many years, she is unbelievably good and delivers what is unarguably a career-best performance. Aishwarya's character impact is so powerful and she is so good in it, it is hard to imagine anyone else in her shoes. 

Be it her rage-filled eyes or the long silences, Aishwarya brings so much life into the film. Apart from the gut-wrenching drama, it is the exquisite visuals that really elevate PS 2 in terms of delivering a larger-than-life viewing experience. 

Watching it in IMAX makes it even more irresistible.

 

Aishwarya Rai / Ponniyin Selvan 2

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

'Focus on tax evaders': Zero tax payers lament proposed new rule

4h | Panorama
Photo: Maruf Raihan and Plural Works

Mirza Bari village home: A neat archi-type of sustainable design

3h | Habitat
Photo: Collected

Creative decorating hacks and ideas to transform your small bathroom

4h | Habitat
Infographic: TBS

Phoenix: The bicycle that once carried a generation on its back

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why South Korean content is so popular

Why South Korean content is so popular

2h | TBS Entertainment
Ukraine denies Russian claim

Ukraine denies Russian claim

22h | TBS World
Padma Bridge left-bank conservation project again breakdown

Padma Bridge left-bank conservation project again breakdown

23h | TBS Stories
Why 'The Kerala Story' is controversial

Why 'The Kerala Story' is controversial

1d | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Private helicopter service launched in Ctg

2
End of zero tax!
NBR

End of zero tax!

3
Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park
Bangladesh

Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park

4
7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list
Bangladesh

7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list

5
Dhaka Metro Rail. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Transport

Metro rail to run from 8am to 8pm from 21 May

6
Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss
Economy

Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss