P!nk says she’s ‘the bionic woman’ after recovering from surgery

19 February, 2023, 10:15 am
Photo: Collected
Pink has reportedly lost the weight she gained during the epidemic and is feeling more like herself again. 

During Covid-19 lockdowns, the So What hitmaker put on 36lbs (16.3kg) of weight because she couldn't stop consuming homemade bread. 

The Perfect vocalist, 43, acknowledged that being placed in lockdown had advantages because it gave her voice a break from performing. 

However, she was already immobile from having her neck and hip operated on, so when she began spending her time in the kitchen, it took a toll on her body. 

She told Variety magazine that taking pauses helped her voice but it wasn't so good for her body. 

"Especially during Covid — I gained 36lbs. All I did was make sourdough and then eat the sourdough. And then I had not just the hip surgery but double disc replacement in my neck.", said Pink in the recent interview.

Pink became so invested in her bread-making that it is evident from scrolling back through her Instagram account, where she has 9.2 million followers. Pink frequently recorded her efforts at making bread. 

She further added, "Now I'm the bionic woman. I've lost those 36Ibs, and I am stronger than I've ever been in my life. And I'm ready to go, and I'm ready to get the hell out of here. I've been home way too long."

But Pink, whose actual name is Alecia Beth Moore Hart, feels better than ever before as she prepares to embark on a world tour in support of her ninth studio album, Trustfall which was released on 17 February.

