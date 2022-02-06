PM Hasina mourns death of legendary Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar

BSS
06 February, 2022, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 06 February, 2022, 12:39 pm

PM Hasina mourns death of legendary Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar

PM Hasina mourns death of legendary Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of Lata Mangeshkar, one of the venerated singers of the sub-continent.

In a message of condolence, she said, "A great void has been created in the sub-continent's musical arena at the demise of the Sursamraggi."

The prime minister said, "She will remain alive forever in the hearts of the people in the region through her works."

She prayed for salvation of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.

Lata Mangeshkar, who sang tens of thousands of songs in her lifetime, breathed her last at the age of 92.

lata mangeshkar / death / Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

