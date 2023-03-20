‘Please don't speak ill about my mother tongue’- Animes Roy

Animes Roy, after facing backlash on his latest song with Coke Studio Bangla, opened up on the matter in a Facebook status last night (19 March), which was later deleted.

Animes' song was written in his mother tongue "Hajong," and some of the fans criticised the song due to not understanding its lyrics.

On his Facebook status, he addressed his fans and said that even though he is Bangladeshi, Hajong is his mother tongue.

"The Hajong language doesn't have its own alphabet. Maybe someday we will have a set of alphabets. That's why, for a long time, I have been trying to preserve this native tongue of mine through my music, where Coke Studio Bangla has helped a lot," continued Animes' post.

He further expressed his disappointment about the comments made on the use of language saying, "I can say that I did not compose this song with any negative or bad words, which would bring shame to my Hajong community. So, I would request everyone, please don't speak ill about my mother tongue. I am not such an ill-willed person," added the singer.

"Nahubo" was released on 18 March at 6 pm from Coke Studio Bangla's official YouTube channel. The song has been written by Animes Roy and composed by Sayonton Mangsang.

Other than Animes Roy the song also featured rap artist Sohana, popularly known as Daughter of Coastal.