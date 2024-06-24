Pirates of the Caribbean actor killed in shark attack

Splash

Hindustan Times
24 June, 2024, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2024, 04:12 pm

Related News

Pirates of the Caribbean actor killed in shark attack

Actor Tamayo Perry passed away at age 48 on Sunday after suffering shark bites

Hindustan Times
24 June, 2024, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2024, 04:12 pm
Surfing legend Tamayo Perry died after an apparent shark attack in Hawaii. Photo: Hindustan Times
Surfing legend Tamayo Perry died after an apparent shark attack in Hawaii. Photo: Hindustan Times

The surf world is in mourning as the news of Pirates of the Caribbean star, lifeguard, and surfing instructor Tamayo Perry's death swept over Hawaii.

The 49-year-old actor, who also starred in Blue Crush and Charlie's Angels" Full Throttle, suffered a fatal shark attack near Goat Island on Sunday afternoon, Honolulu Emergency Medical Service announced.

The renowned surfer has reportedly taken off to surf off Mokuauia, near Laie, Hawaii. He was later found dead at 1 pm, sources confirmed. A caller reported the incident, claiming they had seen a man suffering from apparent shark bites off Malaekahana Beach near Kahuku. Perry's body appeared to have been afflicted with more than one shark bite.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Thereafter, emergency services arrived on Malaekahana Beach just before 1 pm. Rescuers came to the Ocean Safety lifeguard's aid and brought him to the shore via jet ski while paramedics assisted with the death pronouncement. Perry reportedly died on the scene.

According to Hawaii News Now, Honolulu mayor Rick Blangiardi identified the legendary surfer and called his death a "tragic loss": "Tamayo was a legendary waterman and highly respected."

Encyclopedia of Surfing describes Perry as a "Hard-charging, God-fearing Pipeline specialist from Oahu's North Shore," whereas Surfing magazine labelled him "most likely to get the barrel of the year" in 2022. Born in 1975, the much-celebrated personality began surfing at 12. He started working with the Ocean Safety Department in July 2016, said Shayne Enright, of the Honolulu Emergency Services Department.

Acting Honolulu Ocean Safety Chief Kurt Lage said he was a "lifeguard loved by all… He's well known on the North Shore. He's a professional surfer known worldwide.

The local Hawaiian community also flocked to Hawaii News Now's latest posts dedicated to Perry.

Someone wrote, "Rest Easy Tamayo. Never forget you trying to teach me how to drive. 12 years old. Hauula shopping centre parking lot. Pas shotgun. All laughs!! Time is fleeting. Love to your ohana!"

 

Pirates of the Caribbean / Surfing / shark attack

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Urban women, mostly jobholders, are opting for scooters or bikes to avoid the hassle of public transport. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Behind the wheel: How women drivers navigate roads and social barriers

5h | Features
Since the signing of the Bretton Woods Agreement in 1944, global economic power has shifted significantly, with emerging markets and developing economies carrying far more weight. Photo: Bloomberg

A monetary and economic order fit for the 21st century

5h | Panorama
Michał Panasiuk. Illustration: TBS

Michał and the Bangla Summer School: A Bangla teacher in Europe

2h | Panorama
Collage: TBS Creative

In the time of goats and Russell's Vipers

20h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Mamata's anger over the renewal of the India-Bangladesh agreement on the distribution of Ganga water

Mamata's anger over the renewal of the India-Bangladesh agreement on the distribution of Ganga water

57m | Videos
What message does the Moscow-Pyongyang agreement give to the opposition?

What message does the Moscow-Pyongyang agreement give to the opposition?

1h | Videos
NATO preparing for war with Russia?

NATO preparing for war with Russia?

2h | Videos
Yellow-bellied sea snake found in Kuakata beach again

Yellow-bellied sea snake found in Kuakata beach again

3h | Videos