Pique takes dig at Shakira’s breakup song by wearing Casio and driving a Twingo

Former Barcelona defender Gerard Pique trolled Shakira by wearing a Casio watch and driving a Twingo as a dig to her new song.

Pique and Shakira officially broke off their 11 years' relationship on 4 June 2022.

Shakira recently released a song containing lines such as "I'm worth two 22-year-olds," (as a reference to him dating 23 year old Clara Chia Marti) and "You swapped a Ferrari for a [Renault] Twingo/You swapped a Rolex for a Casio."

So, as a response to the song Gerard Pique arrived at a venue to promote his new "Kings League" project in a white Renault Twingo, reports sportsbible.com.

He was also seen wearing a Casio watch on the live Twitch stream with Sergio Aguero.

"We have reached an agreement with Casio," he said, pointing to his watch and referring to his new King's League project. "This watch is for life," reports The Goal.

Pique retired from football last year after 13 years with Barcelona. During that time, he established himself as one of the world's best defenders.

Shakira, meanwhile, remains one of the best-selling musical artists of all time.