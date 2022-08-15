Pippa teaser: Ishaan Khatter leads soldiers to fight for Bangladesh in 1971 war

Ishaan Khatter's next film Pippa's teaser dropped today (15 August). In the first teaser of the coming-of-age action thriller, the actor emerges as a younger leader, Captain (later Brigadier) Balram Singh Mehta who fought the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971. The film will hit the theatres in December this year

Hindustan Times
15 August, 2022, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 15 August, 2022, 01:22 pm
Ishaan Khattar in Pippa. Photo: Collected
Ishaan Khattar in Pippa. Photo: Collected

Actor Ishaan Khatter and Mrunal Thakur's next film Pippa is all set for release. The makers unveiled a new teaser of the film based on the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971 today (15 August). Pippa will release on 2 December, 2022. 

Directed by Raja Krishna Menon, Pippa stars Ishaan and Mrunal alongside Soni Razdan, and Priyanshu Painyuli. The one-minute teaser video features Ishaan as Captain (later Brigadier) Balram Singh Mehta, a veteran of the 45th Cavalry Tank Squadron, who went on to fight for Bangladesh.

According to the film's official synopsis, Pippa's title refers to the magnificent Russian amphibious war tank PT-76 that was used in the war. It was lovingly nicknamed "Pippa",  

Packed with heavy emotions and some intense war scenes, Ishaan emerges as a young war hero who leads soldiers to liberate the then East Pakistan. The first glimpse of the warm drama hits the right chord with dialogues like 'Joy Bangla'—the popular war cry of the liberation war. It also featured a glimpse of Soni and Mrunal who will be seen as Ishaan's mother and sibling, respectively.

Sharing the teaser on Instagram, Ishaan wrote, "PIPPA in cinemas December 2nd, 2022. On the momentous occasion of our country's Independence Day - presenting a glimpse from a film we've collectively put our heart, gut and soul into. May our soil, our people and our culture be blessed always. It's been an honour to represent the valour and bravery of our defence forces. More to come."

The teaser earned praised from celebrities like Mira Rajput, Anil Kapoor, Sanjana Sanghi and others soon after the release. Pippa was announced in 2020. Talking about the film, director Raja had said in a statement, "With Mrunal and Priyanshu Painyuli joining Ishaan, we have three of the most exciting young actors coming together. Personally, I'm very excited to work with such extraordinary young talent and look forward to the energy they bring to Pippa."

Pippa is backed by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP and Siddharth Roy Kapur's Roy Kapur Films. Its director Raja has films like Akshay Kumar-starrer Airlift under his credit. The music is composed by Oscar-winning musician AR Rahman.

