Piper Laurie, actress in 'Days of Wine and Roses' dies at 91

15 October, 2023, 11:10 am
Last modified: 15 October, 2023, 11:23 am

Emmy Winner Hollywood actress Piper Laurie dies at 91. The actor starred in a variety of famous shows and movies during her acting career.

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Hollywood Actress Piper Laurie, took her last breath on October 14, 2023, in Los Angeles. The three-time Oscar nominee and Emmy winner died at the age of 91 and had been facing health issues for a while now.

Piper's Rep. Marion Rosenberg told The Hollywood Reporter that the actress had not been well for some time.

Born as Rosettaa Jacobs in 1932 on January 22, she was the youngest of two daughters. Her father worked as a furniture dealer with her mother working as a housewife. She was an exemplary actress and had been nominated for an Emmy nine times during the span of her career.

It was in 1950 when she was all set to make her debut in Louisa that her manager rechristened her Piper Laurie.

She then went on to appear in films such as Francis Goes to the Races (1951), Has Anybody Seen My Gal (1952) opposite Hudson, No Room for the Groom (1952) — one of four movies she did with Tony Curtis — The Mississippi Gambler (1953) and Ain't Misbehavin' (1955).

'Children of A Lesser God' actress Marlie Matlin took to X to share her sorrow on the Hollywood legends' demise. Piper played the role of Marlie's mother on the show.

Through her memoir 'Learning to Live Out Loud' which was released in 2011, she revealed loads of frank secrets about her life like: she had lost her virginity to Ronald Reagan and had slept with Mel Gibson when she was twice his age.

In an interview with the Archive of American Television, she said that she wrote the book because "my life had many secrets and it was wearing."

