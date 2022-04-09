Pink Floyd releases new song after 30 years for Ukraine

Video of Pink Floyd - Hey Hey Rise Up (feat. Andriy Khlyvnyuk of Boombox)

Pink Floyd announced on Thursday that they have composed their first new song after nearly 30 years, in support of Ukrainians.

The new single 'Hey Hey Rise Up' was released on Friday. It is the first original music from Pink Floyd since 1994's 'The Division Bell'. The band has also pulled their music from Russian and Belarusian streaming sites in protest of the invasion.

The song is performed by guitarist David Gilmour and drummer Nick Mason, with bass player Guy Pratt, and Nitin Sawhney on keyboard. All proceeds will go towards Ukrainian humanitarian relief, a press release said.

The band also used a track sung by Andriy Khlyvnyuk of the Ukrainian band 'Boombox' who went viral for performing a protest song in Sofiyskaya Square in Kyiv.

Gilmour, who has a Ukrainian daughter-in-law and grandchildren, said in a statement that he felt moved by Khlyvnyuk's performance.

Few days ago, Pink Floyd tweeted, "We, like so many, have been feeling the fury and the frustration of this vile act of an independent, peaceful democratic country being invaded and having its people murdered by one of the world's major powers,"