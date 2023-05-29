Piklu & Pie: An audience-loved TV series

Duronto TV has started broadcasting on 30 April a children's TV show named 'Piklu & Pie', everyday at 12 PM (new episode) and 8:30 PM (repeat), written and directed by Goutam Koiri.

The show stars Mir Nowfel Ashrafee Jishan and Ariyan Mohammad Dihan in the characters of Piklu and Pie respectively.

Arisha, Tanjid, Mousomi Nag, Anwar Hossain Chowdhury, Sahana Sumi, Nafa and others played different roles. Piklu and Pie are uncle and nephew. But they are like friends and look for incidents to investigate them like detectives.

PIklu dreams of making cinemas based on stories written by him. The nephew, on the other hand, is practical. The series depicts the fun stories of Piklu and Pie.

"Not much children's content is made in our country," director Koiri said.

"Duronto is the only channel that broadcasts children's shows. Making content for children is challenging," he added.