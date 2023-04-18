'The Phantom of the Opera' ends Broadway run after 35 years

Laird Mackintosh, the Phantom, takes a bow after his final performance of the ‘Phantom of the Opera’. Photo: Collected

Musical 'The Phantom of the Opera' ended a record-breaking 35-year Broadway run on Sunday when, amid predictions that the show would one day return, teary-eyed cast members took a final bow alongside its original stars.

Composer Andrew Lloyd Webber dedicated the final Broadway performance to his son Nicholas, who died of gastric cancer last month.

"In the last few months I don't think... any of us thought that 'The Phantom' would go out quite with the bang it has. And so maybe it may come back, you never know...," Lloyd Webber told a packed audience from the stage after the show.

"It couldn't have gone out with a better performance."

A staple of the Broadway world with nearly 14,000 performances since it debuted there in 1988, the show has won over 70 major awards.

Brightman, who joined cast members on stage on Sunday, described the production as "a very special piece".

"Being there at its inception, it was written with a huge amount of love and passion and understanding of the human soul, actually. So, I think this is why people are so connected to it," she told Reuters on the red carpet.

"I think that people will miss it so much that... it will reopen at some point. That's my instinct about it."

