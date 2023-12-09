Peter Gabriel overtakes ATEEZ for Number 1 album

Peter Gabriel, the former frontman of the iconic band Genesis, has had a storied solo career, previously reaching the summit with "Peter Gabriel 3" in 1980 and "So" in 1986

Peter Gabriel claims his THIRD Official Number 1 album with i/o. Photo: Official Charts
Peter Gabriel claims his THIRD Official Number 1 album with i/o. Photo: Official Charts

Music legend and synth-pop pioneer Peter Gabriel has reclaimed the top spot on this week's UK Official Albums Chart with his latest release, "i/o," marking his first Number 1 album in 37 years. 

After an intense chart battle with K-pop sensation ATEEZ, Gabriel's first set of new songs in over two decades has soared to success, achieving the highest chart position since his 1992 hit "Us".

Peter Gabriel, the former frontman of the iconic band Genesis, has had a storied solo career, previously reaching the summit with "Peter Gabriel 3" in 1980 and "So" in 1986. 

"I/o" has also secured the Number 2 spot on both the Official Vinyl Albums Chart and the Official Record Store Chart this week. 

A humbled Peter Gabriel expressed his gratitude upon receiving the news, thanking everyone involved in the album's creation and his loyal fan base for their unwavering support over the years.

In a close race, ATEEZ earned a personal best with their album "THE WORLD EP.FIN: WILL," which landed at Number 2. 

This record, the final instalment in their "THE WORLD" series, helped them surpass their previous UK peak achieved by "THE WORLD EP.2: OUTLAW."

Michael Bublé's "Christmas," crowned the biggest Christmas song of the 21st century by Official Charts, climbed up the ranks this week. 

Meanwhile, Cher's newfound entry "Christmas" rode on the promotional wave from her UK tour to break into the Top 10.

Amidst these comebacks and seasonal favourites, Pink's "TRUSTFALL" has witnessed a resurgence, Soft Cell's "Non-Stop Erotic Cabaret" has re-entered the charts after a significant reissue, and Travis Scott's "UTOPIA" climbs the charts coinciding with its physical release.

