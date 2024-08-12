Percy Jackson and the Olympians reveal new cast for season 2

'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' has started filming its second season, but the cast made a special appearance at Disney's D23 event, unveiling new cast members.

Sandra Bernhard, Kristen Schaal, and Margaret Cho will star as the Gray Sisters in the upcoming season, who run a taxi service also known as the Chariot of Damnation.

Stars Walker Scobell, Aryan Simhadri, Leah Sava Jeffries, Charlie Bushnell, Dior Goodjohn, and Daniel Diemer, went on stage to reveal the news.

They teased upcoming scenes, including Percy taking the reins of a chariot, and revealed that Season two, based on Rick Riordan's 'The Sea of Monsters', follows Percy's return to Camp Half-Blood as he faces new challenges and embarks on a perilous journey into the Sea of Monsters.