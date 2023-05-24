People forget that Cannes is a festival of films, not clothes: Nandita Das

After Vivek Agnihotri, actor and filmmaker Nandita Das has also mentioned that the Cannes Film Festival is about films and not fashion.

Nandita shared her pictures clicked with several celebrities such as Divya Dutta, Rasika Dugal, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Javier Bardem and Salma Hayek among others from their Cannes days.

She wrote in the caption, "Sadly missing Cannes this year. Sometimes people seem to forget that it is a festival of films and not of clothes!"

"Considering I can't show you the amazing films I watched or the conversations I have had or take you back in time when Manto premiered there. Here are a few images through the years in Cannes… Each of the images have an interesting story behind it but too long to share. So feel free to make up your own story from the photos you see. And guess the year they are from - 2005, 20013, 2016-2018," she concluded the post.

Nandita's post arrived less than a day after filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri took a dig at people at Cannes. He had tweeted on Saturday, "Do you know that Cannes Film Festival is about films? I thought I should remind you just in case you were thinking it's a fashion show."