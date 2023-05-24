People forget that Cannes is a festival of films, not clothes: Nandita Das

Splash

Hindustan Times
24 May, 2023, 11:25 am
Last modified: 24 May, 2023, 11:30 am

Related News

People forget that Cannes is a festival of films, not clothes: Nandita Das

Hindustan Times
24 May, 2023, 11:25 am
Last modified: 24 May, 2023, 11:30 am
Nandita Das. Photo: Collected
Nandita Das. Photo: Collected

After Vivek Agnihotri, actor and filmmaker Nandita Das has also mentioned that the Cannes Film Festival is about films and not fashion. 

Nandita shared her pictures clicked with several celebrities such as Divya Dutta, Rasika Dugal, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Javier Bardem and Salma Hayek among others from their Cannes days. 

She wrote in the caption, "Sadly missing Cannes this year. Sometimes people seem to forget that it is a festival of films and not of clothes!"

"Considering I can't show you the amazing films I watched or the conversations I have had or take you back in time when Manto premiered there. Here are a few images through the years in Cannes… Each of the images have an interesting story behind it but too long to share. So feel free to make up your own story from the photos you see. And guess the year they are from - 2005, 20013, 2016-2018," she concluded the post.

Nandita's post arrived less than a day after filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri took a dig at people at Cannes. He had tweeted on Saturday, "Do you know that Cannes Film Festival is about films? I thought I should remind you just in case you were thinking it's a fashion show."

 

Nandita Das / Cannes Film Festival

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

On Sunday, the protestors, under the banner &quot;Saat Masjid Sarak Gach Rakkha Andalan,&quot; were marching to the DSCC Nagar Bhaban in Gulistan to speak to Mayor Taposh. Photo: TBS

Cut down the disconnect, not trees

1h | Panorama
What 'The Kerala Story' says about Bollywood’s shifting narratives

What 'The Kerala Story' says about Bollywood’s shifting narratives

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Should you pursue fact-checking as a career in Bangladesh?

5h | Pursuit
Graphics: TBS

How you can make money using ChatGPT

4h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Old Rolexes are more expensive than the new ones!

Old Rolexes are more expensive than the new ones!

3h | TBS Stories
Why Bakhmut matters for Russia & Ukraine?

Why Bakhmut matters for Russia & Ukraine?

19h | TBS World
Why South Korean content is so popular

Why South Korean content is so popular

1d | TBS Entertainment
Unemployment among youth increasing worldwide

Unemployment among youth increasing worldwide

17h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Private helicopter service launched in Ctg

2
End of zero tax!
NBR

End of zero tax!

3
7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list
Bangladesh

7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list

4
Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park
Bangladesh

Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park

5
Malaysian ship docks at Mongla port with 926 luxurious cars
Bangladesh

Malaysian ship docks at Mongla port with 926 luxurious cars

6
Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss
Economy

Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss