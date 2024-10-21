Penny wants to reprise her role

Kaley Cuoco's time on The Big Bang Theory was some of the best years of her life. She expressed her willingness to reprise her role as Penny, stating that she owes much to that character and the show.

"I would absolutely reprise that role," she said. "I love that character, and I always will."

'The Big Bang Theory' followed a group of science-loving friends in California. The show ran from 2007 to 2019 and won 10 Emmy awards during its time on television.

The series starred Kaley Cuoco, Jim Parsons, Mayim Bialik, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, Johnny Galecki, and others.

