Paul Di’Anno, early frontman for Iron Maiden, dies at 66

Former Iron Maiden frontman Paul Di’Anno, who has died at the age of 66, performing at Sweden Rock Festival in June 2014. Photo: Collected

Paul Di'Anno, the heavy metal vocalist best known for his work as the frontman for Iron Maiden in their early years, has died. He was 66.

His label Conquest Music confirmed the matter saying he died at home in Salisbury, reports Guardian.

"Despite being troubled by severe health issues in recent years that restricted him to performing in a wheelchair, Paul continued to entertain his fans around the world, racking up well over 100 shows since 2023," said the label.

Born Paul Andrews in Chingford, east London, to a Brazilian father and British mother, Di'Anno joined the nascent Iron Maiden after an audition in November 1978, the band having been formed by bassist Steve Harris three years earlier.

Iron Maiden had already gone through two frontmen.

Di'Anno had previously shared he had issues with substance use.

He had also described personality clashes with Harris.

He was fired after the world tour for Killers, and replaced by Bruce Dickinson, who (aside from most of the 1990s) has been the band's frontman ever since.