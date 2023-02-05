Pathaan writer says Shah Rukh -Salman scene was written multiple times so 'both got to shine'

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The highlight for many in the recent film Pathaan is the special cameo of Salman Khan where his character Tiger comes to help out Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan at a crucial moment. Pathaan's dialogue writer Abbas Tyrewala revealed how the scene was re-written several times to get the balance right for both the characters and actors. He shared that the scene was made in 'a collaborative spirit'.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan features Shah Rukh as a special agent who tracks down a former rogue agent Jim, played by John Abraham, to prevent him from spreading a virus that can kill millions globally. 

During one sequence when Pathaan is captured Salman Khan's Tiger makes a heroic entry to save him. While they beat up the bad guys, they also engage in some banter. 

Speaking about this key moment, Abbas said, "You know when Shah Rukh and Salman are going to be on screen together as Pathaan and Tiger, it's a double-edged sword. On the one hand, the opportunities to entertain the audience suddenly become so much more. On the other hand, you also have to be very, very careful about how you play it so that the people don't get so caught up with Shah Rukh and Salman that they forget Pathaan and Tiger. That balance needs to be there."

He added, "So just because Tiger is making an entry, you can't give that whole scene away to Salman and make Shah Rukh less. But at the same time, Salman is making a special entry in Shah Rukh's film. So, no way that you can make Salman not be an event. That has to be something that gives the thrill to the audience. So how do you balance it where Pathaan's film stays Pathaan's film but Tiger's moment becomes Tiger's moment and both get to shine?"

The writer-filmmaker revealed that the Salman-Shah Rukh scene was "written and rewritten a number of times and that It all came together due the collaborative spirit between producer Aditya Chopra, director Siddharth Anandand the actors themselves.

