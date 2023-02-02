Pathaan expected to enter Rs1,000-crore club soon

Splash

TBS Report
02 February, 2023, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 02 February, 2023, 02:15 pm

Related News

Pathaan expected to enter Rs1,000-crore club soon

TBS Report
02 February, 2023, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 02 February, 2023, 02:15 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The release of Pathaan was announced four years ago. Since the announcement, fans have been eagerly looking forward to the release of Shah Rukh Khan's movie Pathaan. With all the hype surrounding the movie, Khan's Pathaan is expected to cross the Rs1,000-crore mark soon after its release last month. 

Pathaan, which was released on 25 January, has been in theaters all over the world and has recently crossed the Rs 600-crore mark globally, reports India Today. 

Given that the film is loved worldwide, it is predicted to cross Rs1000 crore in another week.

Here are some of the other Indian films which have crossed the  Rs1,000 crores mark in the last five years:

Dangal

The 2016 Bollywood film Dangal, featuring Aamir Khan is a biographical sports-drama film directed by Nitesh Tiwari.  The film collected Rs1,357 at the box office. 

Baahubali: The Conclusion

SS Rjamouli's Bahubali 2 aka Baahubali The Conclusion is a sequel to the 2015 Indian film Baahubali: The Beginning. Baahubali 2 minted Rs1,788.06 crore after its release. 

RRR

RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli, won international acclamation after it bagged a Golden Globe award for the foot-tapping song Naatu Naatu. The box office collection of the film in India has made Rs902 crores. Globally it made Rs1,144 crore according to various trade estimates,

KGF 2

Prashant Neel's 2022 directorial KGF 2 had a blockbuster run at the box office. One of the biggest achievements of KGF 2 is that it targeted the huge potential of the box office market in Karnataka. According to Cinetrak, KGF 2 collected over Rs1,100 crore globally.

Top News

Pathaan / Shah Rukh Khan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Six Jeep Wranglers and a special XJ Jeep Cherokee set out into the depths of Lalakhal, Sylhet for an experience of a lifetime. Photo: Ahbaar Mohammad

Jeep Life Bangladesh: A club for Jeep owners to harness the power of their vehicles

3h | Wheels
While the Padma bridge in operation is changing the lives of millions in the south for the better, passenger rush to Shimulia ghat died down. Photo: Masum Billah

How are the Shimulia ghat businesses faring after Padma bridge?

5h | Panorama
After so many investments going embarrassingly wrong, as was the case with Sam Bankman-Fried, perhaps tech investors’ preference for less experience will wane. Photo: Bloomberg

Are you the next Steve Jobs? Good luck raising money in 2023

5h | Panorama
An elderly couple's lonely battle to save Dhaka's trees

An elderly couple's lonely battle to save Dhaka's trees

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is Hathurusingha the most successful coach of Bangladesh?

Is Hathurusingha the most successful coach of Bangladesh?

18h | TBS SPORTS
Semiconductor, pharma should get more attention

Semiconductor, pharma should get more attention

20h | TBS Round Table
Dhali Al Mamun’s art depicts colonial impact

Dhali Al Mamun’s art depicts colonial impact

19h | TBS Stories
Jewel's humanitarian store

Jewel's humanitarian store

17h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!
Bangladesh

Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!

2
Leepu realised his love for cars from a young age and for the last 40 years, he has transformed, designed and customised hundreds of cars. Photo: Collected
Panorama

'I am not crazy about cars anymore': Nizamuddin Awlia Leepu

3
Photo: Collected
Energy

8 Ctg power plants out of production

4
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo
Economy

IMF approves $4.7 billion loan for Bangladesh, calls for ambitious reforms

5
Photo: Collected
Court

Japanese mother gets guardianship of daughters, free to leave country

6
Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane
Infrastructure

Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane