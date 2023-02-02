Pathaan expected to enter Rs1,000-crore club soon

The release of Pathaan was announced four years ago. Since the announcement, fans have been eagerly looking forward to the release of Shah Rukh Khan's movie Pathaan. With all the hype surrounding the movie, Khan's Pathaan is expected to cross the Rs1,000-crore mark soon after its release last month.

Pathaan, which was released on 25 January, has been in theaters all over the world and has recently crossed the Rs 600-crore mark globally, reports India Today.

Given that the film is loved worldwide, it is predicted to cross Rs1000 crore in another week.

Here are some of the other Indian films which have crossed the Rs1,000 crores mark in the last five years:

Dangal

The 2016 Bollywood film Dangal, featuring Aamir Khan is a biographical sports-drama film directed by Nitesh Tiwari. The film collected Rs1,357 at the box office.

Baahubali: The Conclusion

SS Rjamouli's Bahubali 2 aka Baahubali The Conclusion is a sequel to the 2015 Indian film Baahubali: The Beginning. Baahubali 2 minted Rs1,788.06 crore after its release.

RRR

RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli, won international acclamation after it bagged a Golden Globe award for the foot-tapping song Naatu Naatu. The box office collection of the film in India has made Rs902 crores. Globally it made Rs1,144 crore according to various trade estimates,

KGF 2

Prashant Neel's 2022 directorial KGF 2 had a blockbuster run at the box office. One of the biggest achievements of KGF 2 is that it targeted the huge potential of the box office market in Karnataka. According to Cinetrak, KGF 2 collected over Rs1,100 crore globally.