‘Pathaan’ brings back cinema-goers in droves

'Pathaan' poster. Photo: Collected

'Pathaan', directed by Siddharth Anand and starring Shah Rukh Khan, will be released commercially on 12 May in 38 theatres in Bangladesh theatres after much discussion and criticism.

Action Cut Entertainment, the movie's importer in Bangladesh, has informed that the sale of tickets for Pathaan has started in various theatres since the past few days. However, the movie was released in India more than three months ago.

But even after such a long time, interest among the Bangladeshi audience is worth mentioning. eight Cineplexes and 30 theatres will screen Pathaan. Cineplexes have already started selling advance tickets online.

A few days before the screening, the first day tickets of Dhaka's Lion Cineplex were sold out. Advance tickets are also being given at the Shyamoli cinema. Most notably, Star Cineplex will screen 34 shows of Pathan movies every day. Apart from this, Madhuban Cineplex in Bogra, Movie Theater Grand in Sylhet are also selling tickets.

"Despite huge demand, we are releasing the movie in only 38 theatres," said Action Cut Entertainment spokesperson Anonno Mamun. "It will be run with our own technology. However, after ticket sales began, we are getting an unprecedented response from the audience. I think the audience will watch the movie with interest until next Eid."

Meanwhile, the importer has applied to the Information Ministry for commercial screening of another new Hindi movie titled 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', starring Salman Khan in lead role.

