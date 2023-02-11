Pathaan box office: Shah Rukh Khan's film grosses over Rs900cr worldwide in 17 days; takes India total to Rs558cr

Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan. Photo: Collected
Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan. Photo: Collected

Pathaan has raised over Rs900 crore gross at the global box office, Yash Raj Films has shared in a press note. According to a report, YRF said that the Siddharth Anand directorial raised Rs5.90 crore nett in India on its third Friday. Pathaan, a Yash Raj Films (YRF) project, released in theatres on 25 January.

The action thriller follows Shah Rukh Khan who comes out of exile to stop the terrorist group Outfit X from launching an attack on India. The film also features Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, and Ashutosh Rana among others.

"The total worldwide gross is an incredible Rs901 crore (India gross: Rs558.40 crore, overseas: Rs342.60 crore)" the studio said as quoted by news agency ANI. YRF also said that Pathaan has become the highest-grossing Hindi film worldwide in the history of Hindi cinema.

It also shared the numbers on its Instagram page on Saturday. YRF said that while in India the gross box office collection is Rs558 crore, the nett box office collection is Rs464.80 crore. It added that overseas the gross box office collection is Rs343 crore. YRF captioned the post, "Can't get enough of all the love for #Pathaan."

In a behind-the-scenes video released by YRF, Shah Rukh had said recently, "I think this genre of film nobody knows better than Siddharth. I am working with him for the first time. He knows this kind of cinema very well. I just love the world that Siddharth makes. It's an action film that is close to my heart. I think it is made with a lot of goodness by a lot of good people."

"I think it's cinematic, which is the call of the day. It's a film you want to watch on a big screen. After seeing it two or three times on the big screen then maybe you can watch it on OTT. But before that watch it on the big screen. I think it's fun, happy, good looking. I think technically quite forward, lovely locations, lovely songs, beautiful people. I think the action is really nice," he had added.

Pathaan is the fourth movie in YRF's ambitious spy universe, following Salman Khan's Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), and War (2019), featuring Hrithik Roshan.

Pathaan / Box office

