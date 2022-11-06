Patal Ghor, starring Afsana Mimi, to be shown at The International Film Festival of India

TBS Report
06 November, 2022, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2022, 12:12 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

'Patal Ghor', starring Afsana Mimi, will be shown at the The International Film Festival of India. The film was directed by Noor Imran Mithu and features Afsana Mimi in a central role.

The International Film Festival of India, the biggest film festival in India, will be held from 20 – 28 November at Goa. The director, producer, and Mimi will all be in attendance at the event.

"I have played the role of a single mother in this film who perseveres through the struggles of life with only her daughter by her side.

"I had a great time playing the character and I hope the festival goers will enjoy the film," Mimi told The Business Standard.

Patal Ghor / Movie Review

