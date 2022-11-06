Patal Ghor, starring Afsana Mimi, to be shown at The International Film Festival of India

'Patal Ghor', starring Afsana Mimi, will be shown at the The International Film Festival of India. The film was directed by Noor Imran Mithu and features Afsana Mimi in a central role.

The International Film Festival of India, the biggest film festival in India, will be held from 20 – 28 November at Goa. The director, producer, and Mimi will all be in attendance at the event.

"I have played the role of a single mother in this film who perseveres through the struggles of life with only her daughter by her side.

"I had a great time playing the character and I hope the festival goers will enjoy the film," Mimi told The Business Standard.