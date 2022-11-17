Partha Barua and Nishita Barua sing duet in Chatgaiya dialect

Singers Partha Barua and Nishita Barua recorded a duet, Phet Phurudde Tuar Lai, in Chatgaiya dialect and the audience are loving them for it.

The song is a soundtrack of the upcoming movie 'Made in Chittagong', directed by Imrul Rafat.

The movie will be released on 18 November in Chattogram's 'Sugandha' theatre, but the track, however, has already been released on YouTube.

Amanullah Gayen wrote and composed the song in 1978.

People from Chattogram were already familiar with the song, but since the release of Partha's and Nishita's track, it has stirred great interest among the audience throughout the country.

"There was no initial plan to use the track in the movie. But Partha Da decided to use it for the film.

There are many similar songs in the regional dialect of Chattagram which will garner attention from the masses if they were re-recorded and released," said Nishita to The Business Standard.