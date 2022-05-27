Parsa Evana: An actor with the heart of a classical dancer

Mina Musharat Mim
27 May, 2022, 11:00 am
The Business Standard has caught up with the double-threat Parsa Evana to know more about her transition from dancing to acting and her experiences on the popular sitcom Bachelor Point 4

Parsa Evana. Photo: Courtesy
Rising sensation Parsa Evana has been garnering a fan following with her relatability and her very good chemistry with the camera as Kabila on the show Bachelor Point 4.

Many people are unaware of the fact that Parsa is a real-life gold medal-winning classically trained dancer who ventured into acting after becoming the champion of Channel i Shera Nachiye in 2014.

Parsa Evana. Photo: Courtesy
The Business Standard has caught up with the double-threat Parsa Evana to know more about her transition from dancing to acting and her experiences on the popular sitcom Bachelor Point 4.

"I had received multiple offers for acting from Channel i after winning Channel i Shera Nachiye, 2014. It's been around 5 years since I have begun exploring the realm of acting and I will continue to do so till the audiences love my work," shared Parsa Evana. 

"I took lessons of Bharat Nattayam for around a decade and won a gold medal at the national level as a child," Parsa recounted. 

Parsa Evana. Photo: Courtesy
Before starring in Bachelor Point 4, Parsa worked with the director Kazal Arefin Omi in a couple of dramas all of which received a decent response from the audiences. 

"When I received a call from Kazal Arefin Omi's team saying that they wanted to cast me as the character Eva, who is a classical dancer and takes dance classes at the rooftop of the famous bachelors' apartment; I felt as if they were reaching out to me because of my accomplishments and training in classical dancing," said Parsa. "I am glad that audiences can catch a glimpse of my dancing skills through this drama." 

Parsa shared that she enjoys her screentime with Kabila and Shimul (Shimul Sharma) the most. 

"Kajal Arefin Omi is one of the finest and smartest directors I have ever worked with. He knows how to hook the audience in," she added. 

Parsa assured she would pursue dancing and acting simultaneously. 

"I published a dance cover during the Covid-19 lockdown. I have plans to make a couple more dance covers and publish them on my verified Facebook page," shared the actor. 

The duo of Parsa and Polash gained recognition through Bachelor Point 4 but became cemented as fan favourite on-screen couple after their starring turns in Eid-al-Fitr drama 'Bad Buzz'.

"I have received a tremendous response from the audiences after starring in 'Bad Buzz'. Audiences loved the chemistry between Faria and Sami, played by me and Ziaul Haque Polash," said Parsa.

Ziaul Haque Polash and Parsa Evana in Bachelor Ramadan. Photo: Courtesy
"I had never received such a huge response before. After seeing the drama many audiences started saying I wish I had someone like Faria (the character played by Parsa Evana) in my life. 

More recently, Parsa has acted in 'Female 2'. 

"I am open to both OTT, television or other entertainment platforms, as long as I am offered good roles," concluded Parsa. 

 

