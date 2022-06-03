Panic! At The Disco release new single

Yesterday, Grammy-nominated and multi-platinum band, Panic! At The Disco announced their seventh studio album, titled 'VIVA LAS VENGEANCE,' which is set to release on August 19th and distributed by the label Fueled by Ramen/DCD2 Records.

The titular single 'Viva Las Vengeance' which also dropped yesterday, exhibits a stark change in the recording process of the one man band, Brendon Urie, everything was recorded, mixed and mastered on tape in Los Angeles.

Viva Las Vengeance marks the first new music from Panic! At The Disco since the 2018 release of their number one charting, platinum album 'Pray For The Wicked,' whose breakout hit was five time platinum song "High Hopes."

"Viva Las Vengeance is a look back at who I was 17 years ago and who I am now with the fondness I didn't have before. I didn't realise I was making an album and there was something about the tape machine that kept me honest" said Urie about his latest album.