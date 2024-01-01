Palli Kabi Jasimuddin's 121st birth anniversary today

Palli Kabi Jasimuddin. Photo: Collected
Palli Kabi Jasimuddin. Photo: Collected

The 121st birth anniversary of famous poet and litterateur Jasimuddin, widely revered as the "Polli Kobi", is being observed on Monday.

The poet was born on this day in 1903 at his maternal uncle's house in Tambulkhana village in Faridpur district.

UNB Faridpur correspondent reports: On the occasion of the day, students of Ansaruddin High School, a school founded by the poet, brought out a procession. Then they paid homage to the poet's graveyard with flowers.

As part of the celebration, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md Kamrul Ahsan Talukdar, Superintendent of district Police Morshed Alam, and and freedom fighter commander Abul Foyez Shanewaz, among others, paid floral tributes to the poet's graveyard at Ambikapur.

Later, people from all walks of life and members of different cultural and social organisations paid their respect to the poet.

A discussion meeting and a doa mahfil were held in the yard of the poet's house. DC Kamrul addressed the event as the chief guest.

Different aspects of the poet's life and creations were discussed in the programme.

Two of his legendary works, 'Nakshi Kanthar Math' (Field of the Embroidered Quilt) and 'Sojan Badiar Ghat' (Gypsy Wharf) are considered two masterpieces in Bengali literature and have been globally translated.

Being a versatile writer, Jasimuddin is also respectfully remembered for his numerous other creative works including poems, ballads, songs, dramas, novels, stories, memoirs, travelogues and more.

As an esteemed lyricist, Jasimuddin penned many popular Bengali songs including "Amar sonar moyna pakhi," "Prano shokhi re," "Amay eto raate," "Nishithe jaiyo fulobone," "Amar haar kala korlam re," "Amay bhaisaili re," and others.

For his remarkable literary works, Jasimuddin was awarded the President's Award for Pride of Performance in 1958, DLitt. by Rabindra Bharati University, India in 1969, Ekushey Padak in 1976 and Independence Day Award (posthumously) in 1978.

In January 2018, the Bangla Academy announced the Jasimuddin Literary Award, a biennial award to be given for a lifetime contribution to Bangla literature.

