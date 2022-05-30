Pakistan’s film on transgenders ‘Joy Land’ wins big at Cannes

Splash

TBS Report
30 May, 2022, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 30 May, 2022, 06:37 pm

Related News

Pakistan’s film on transgenders ‘Joy Land’ wins big at Cannes

Directed by debutant Saim Sadiq, the film revolves around a man who comes from a patriarchal family joins a dance theatre and falls in love with a transgender woman

TBS Report
30 May, 2022, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 30 May, 2022, 06:37 pm
Director Saim Sadiq, alongwith cast member Alina Khan and producer Apoorva Guru Charan. Photo: Reuters
Director Saim Sadiq, alongwith cast member Alina Khan and producer Apoorva Guru Charan. Photo: Reuters

Pakistan's first entry to the 75th edition of Cannes Film Festival, "Joy Land", a film on transgender has won two awards including "Queer Palm" prize for best LGBT film and the Jury Prize in the "Un Certain Regard" competition.

Directed by debutant Saim Sadiq, the film revolves around a man who comes from a patriarchal family joins a dance theatre and falls in love with a transgender woman.

"It's a very powerful film, that represents everything that we stand for," French director Catherine Corsini who was the head of Queer Palm jury told AFP.

"Joyland will echo across the world," Corsini added. "It has strong characters who are both complex and real. Nothing is distorted. We were blown away by this film."

The film starring Rasti Farooq, Alina Khan and Sarwat Gilani, garnered positive reviews from the critics and earned a standing ovation at the premiere.

Reacting to the standing ovation, Gilani told Reuters, "A dream has come true."

"It felt like the hard work that people do, the struggles that we face as artists in Pakistan, they`ve all come to be worth it.''

 

Cannes festival / Joyland

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Google I/O 2022: A world of pixels

Google I/O 2022: A world of pixels

8h | Brands
Newton’s Archive: The essence of moments captured through scented candles

Newton’s Archive: The essence of moments captured through scented candles

7h | Brands
KitchenArt 57010: Where cooking meets precision

KitchenArt 57010: Where cooking meets precision

5h | Brands
Ahsan Khan Chowdhury, chairman of Pran RFL. Illustration: TBS

If Coca-Cola & Unilever can do it, we can too: Pran RFL chairman on its global ambitions

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Russia tests Zircon hypersonic missile

Russia tests Zircon hypersonic missile

2h | Videos
Naba Dairy of Rajshahi plans to sell packaged meat

Naba Dairy of Rajshahi plans to sell packaged meat

3h | Videos
Success comes from hard work, not easy

Success comes from hard work, not easy

3h | Videos
Alia's first produced film titled "Darlings"

Alia's first produced film titled "Darlings"

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed
Banking

Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed

2
Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards
NBR

Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards

3
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Misfit Technologies: A Singaporean startup rooted firmly in Bangladesh

4
British International Investment (BII) CEO Nick O’Donohoe. Illustration: TBS
Economy

BII to invest $450m in Bangladesh in 5 years

5
All banks have to sell dollars at same rate
Economy

All banks have to sell dollars at same rate

6
Rains to drench Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Rains to drench Bangladesh