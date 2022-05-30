Pakistan’s film on transgenders ‘Joy Land’ wins big at Cannes

Pakistan's first entry to the 75th edition of Cannes Film Festival, "Joy Land", a film on transgender has won two awards including "Queer Palm" prize for best LGBT film and the Jury Prize in the "Un Certain Regard" competition.

Directed by debutant Saim Sadiq, the film revolves around a man who comes from a patriarchal family joins a dance theatre and falls in love with a transgender woman.

"It's a very powerful film, that represents everything that we stand for," French director Catherine Corsini who was the head of Queer Palm jury told AFP.

"Joyland will echo across the world," Corsini added. "It has strong characters who are both complex and real. Nothing is distorted. We were blown away by this film."

The film starring Rasti Farooq, Alina Khan and Sarwat Gilani, garnered positive reviews from the critics and earned a standing ovation at the premiere.

Reacting to the standing ovation, Gilani told Reuters, "A dream has come true."

"It felt like the hard work that people do, the struggles that we face as artists in Pakistan, they`ve all come to be worth it.''