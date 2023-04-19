Pakistani movie trailer teases character playing Bangabandhu

A screen from 'Huey Tum Ajnabi' movie trailer.

A few days ago, a Pakistani movie Huey Tum Ajnabi's trailer was released on YouTube.

The trailer features Mikaal Zulfiqar and Sadia Khan playing leading characters. Written and directed by Kamran Shahid, the movie is set to be released on 21 April 2023.

'Huey Tum Ajnabi' movie poster.

On first look, the trailer provided viewers with a snap into a fictional love story happening in the background of the 1971 independence war of Bangladesh. Nizam and Zeenat meet in the corridors of history at a strange time.

A character playing Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman can be seen on the 44th second of the trailer. Pakistani actor Mehmood Aslam plays the character of Bangabandhu.

A screen from 'Huey Tum Ajnabi' movie trailer.

The movie also features a character playing the then Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi.