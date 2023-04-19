Pakistani movie trailer teases character playing Bangabandhu

Splash

TBS Report
19 April, 2023, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 19 April, 2023, 09:19 pm

Pakistani movie trailer teases character playing Bangabandhu

TBS Report
19 April, 2023, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 19 April, 2023, 09:19 pm
A screen from &#039;Huey Tum Ajnabi&#039; movie trailer.
A screen from 'Huey Tum Ajnabi' movie trailer.

A few days ago, a Pakistani movie Huey Tum Ajnabi's trailer was released on YouTube.

The trailer features Mikaal Zulfiqar and Sadia Khan playing leading characters. Written and directed by Kamran Shahid, the movie is set to be released on 21 April 2023.

&#039;Huey Tum Ajnabi&#039; movie poster.
'Huey Tum Ajnabi' movie poster.

On first look, the trailer provided viewers with a snap into a fictional love story happening in the background of the 1971 independence war of Bangladesh. Nizam and Zeenat meet in the corridors of history at a strange time. 

A character playing Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman can be seen on the 44th second of the trailer. Pakistani actor Mehmood Aslam plays the character of Bangabandhu. 

A screen from &#039;Huey Tum Ajnabi&#039; movie trailer.
A screen from 'Huey Tum Ajnabi' movie trailer.

The movie also features a character playing the then Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi.

 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

AI-proofing your career starts in college

AI-proofing your career starts in college

6h | Pursuit
Internship at a government office? A welcome idea

Internship at a government office? A welcome idea

11h | Pursuit
Source: Bloomberg via Getty Images

Lab meat sceptics, please just get out of the way

1d | Panorama
Although accompanying journalists were carrying cameras, the directorate had their own media team to upload videos of the raids on their verified Facebook page and YouTube. Photo: Masum Billah

Is the consumer rights body overreaching with mobile court raids?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Trash collecting ‘mermaid’ breaks swimming record

Trash collecting ‘mermaid’ breaks swimming record

5h | TBS World
James Gunn's new superhero is coming to Blue Beetle

James Gunn's new superhero is coming to Blue Beetle

6h | TBS Entertainment
The loss of Bangabazar has affected the markets

The loss of Bangabazar has affected the markets

8h | TBS Stories
What is Economic Sanction? How does it work?

What is Economic Sanction? How does it work?

11h | TBS World

Most Read

1
No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24
Budget

No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24

2
Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt
Economy

Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt

3
Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays
Bangladesh

Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays

4
Dhaka, Moscow agree to settle Rooppur payments in Chinese yuan
Economy

Dhaka, Moscow agree to settle Rooppur payments in Chinese yuan

5
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Compulsory Mangal Shobhajatra cancelled in schools, colleges 

6
Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee
Economy

Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee