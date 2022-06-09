Pakistani famous TV show host Aamir Liaquat passes away in Karachi

TBS Report
09 June, 2022, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 09 June, 2022, 04:22 pm

Pakistani famous TV show host Aamir Liaquat passes away in Karachi

TBS Report
09 June, 2022, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 09 June, 2022, 04:22 pm
MNA and TV show host Amir Liaquat. — Online/File
MNA and TV show host Amir Liaquat. — Online/File

Pakistani MNA and famous television show host Aamir Liaquat Husain has passed away in Karachi, Dawn reported qouting DIG East Muquddas Haider on Thursday.

He was 49 years old. He was married thrice .

The police officer said Liaquat's condition deteriorated early in the morning after which he was moved to the Aga Khan University Hospital, where he was later declared dead. He added that initial reports show no foul play; however, the post-mortem examination of the politician will be conducted at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

Meanwhile, National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf adjourned the session, which started earlier today, till 5pm on Friday after receiving news of the MNA's death.

Liaquat had joined the PTI in March 2018 and was elected as MNA from Karachi in the general elections held later that year. He had later fallen out with the party.

He had earlier been a key leader of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) and had parted ways with the party in August 2016, saying at the time that he would be leaving politics.

Liaquat had been working in the media industry for several years now. In 2001, he joined Geo TV where he hosted Aalim Online, a religious programme that gained him a large following.

Over the past few years, Liaquat had hosted Ramazan transmissions on both Geo TV and Bol News. The last show he hosted was Bol House with Amir Liaquat.

He faced multiple controversies in his career as a television host. A number of his shows were temporarily banned by the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) over hate speech. In 2018, the Islamabad High Court had barred him from making any appearance on the electronic media.

President Dr Arif Alvi expressed deep grief and sorrow at Liaquat's sudden death. In a statement on Twitter, he prayed for the forgiveness of the deceased and his high ranks.

 

Aamir Liaquat

