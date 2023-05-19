Pachinko by Min Jin Lee: Story of a silent struggle

Splash

Eshadi Sharif
19 May, 2023, 09:40 am
Last modified: 19 May, 2023, 11:29 am

Related News

Pachinko by Min Jin Lee: Story of a silent struggle

Pachinko explores the struggles of four generations of Korean immigrants, haunted by the trauma of living in a country that only looks at them as outsiders

Eshadi Sharif
19 May, 2023, 09:40 am
Last modified: 19 May, 2023, 11:29 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The words 'history has failed us, but no matter,' kicks off the story of four generations who travelled from Korea to Japan, suffering from the loss of identity throughout history.

Set in Korea under Japanese occupation, Pachinko by Min Jin Lee, follows the story of a family that leaves a tormented homeland in the hands of the occupier. What follows is generations of Korean immigrants haunted by the trauma of living in a country that only looks at them as outsiders.

The novel was first published in 2017, and was later adapted into an Apple TV+ series which was released in 2022.

Even though the period is filled with an abundance of political tension, the story instead explores the tale of the commoners and the working class. The story does not focus on patriotism and political movements; Hoonie, Yangjin, and Sunja are people who do not really believe in god or their country. Hoonie, especially, cannot let the country's politics get in the way of his next meal.

Under such an ideology, Sunja is raised.

Sunja is the central character of the novel; she moves to Japan with her husband Baek Isak, while carrying a child from an affair with Koh Hansu.

The characters moved to Japan in search of a better life, but they move into a rundown neighbourhood with Isak's brother and sister-in-law.

The neighbourhood itself has a lot to tell about how Koreans are treated. The rundown area, with neighbours who would not think twice before stealing from a fellow Korean, reflects how the Koreans are forced into poverty.

The writer beautifully shows how the Japanese had successfully pitted Koreans against each other. They had meagre salaries and were regularly reminded that they were lucky to even have jobs.

Even though Yoseb, Isak's brother, worked as a foreman at a biscuit factory, he still needed a job on the side to make ends meet. There was always the looming tension of how easily he could lose his job as well.

As the first generation of immigrants in Japan, the characters face a sudden disconnect from their past lives. Despite belonging to a well-off family, they had to work their fingers to the bone for people who looked down on them.

The novel also tackles how memory turns into trauma through Sunja's children, Noa and Mozasu. The author explored how Koreans born and raised in Japan reacted to the lingering effects of history.

Noa's character, in particular, explores the complexity of identity. He only desired to be accepted. Noa faced a similar issue most immigrant children face – he felt like he had no connection to his roots other than his parents. Yet he was not accepted by the Japanese either.

The author also sheds light on the nuances of racism, and how they are not always as obvious as we think. The extent of discrimination Noa faces is not shown through bullies and lower wages. Rather, it was shown through a pseudo-liberal girlfriend.

He realised that his girlfriend only saw him as a badge of her own forward-thinking attitude. His presence proved to the world that she was a good person, an educated person, a liberal person.

Many of the struggles Noa's generation of immigrants faced were mental battles, they did not have to face the brunt of the hardships as their parents. Yet, the impact of the pain and suffering were still profound enough to influence many of Noa's life decisions.

The story also explores how acceptance and genuineness do not go hand in hand for immigrant children, especially when society is bent on creating a divide.

Different authors have tackled the question of who the children growing up in between cultures should be. Some authors have described reclaiming their roots and space while others have displayed characters embracing the extremities of culture. Min Jin Lee, however, chooses what is best described as 'nothingness', for Noa.

Instead of stepping into either culture or exploding from the pressure of both, he blankets himself in anonymity after cutting ties with his entire family.

The novel deconstructs history. It takes the spotlight away from conspirators and people sitting on important chairs, and shines it on the sentiment of people who silently struggled as a result of messy politics.

Even when these people were abandoned and excluded from the history books, their stories are depicted through this work of fiction. 

 

Top News

Min Jin Lee / Pachinko

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Chef Arpon Changma. Photo: Courtesy

Arpon Changma: Meet the chef committed to putting Bangladesh on a global platter

1h | Food
Photo: Reuters

Why Bangladesh should be offered to join BRICS

1h | Thoughts
Photo: Shaharin Amin Shupty

'Humanly impossible to handle': How Dhaka's street life tackles extreme heat

1h | Panorama
Meta Moina: An NFT gallery for Bangladeshi digital artwork

Meta Moina: An NFT gallery for Bangladeshi digital artwork

20h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

যাতায়াত।Cheap accommodation and transport in Dhaka for expatriate workers

যাতায়াত।Cheap accommodation and transport in Dhaka for expatriate workers

14h | TBS Stories
How can you get relief from chronic pain?

How can you get relief from chronic pain?

1h | TBS Health
End of James Gunn's decade at Marvel

End of James Gunn's decade at Marvel

15h | TBS Entertainment
Modern election promises have won the hearts of Thais

Modern election promises have won the hearts of Thais

19h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh
Industry

Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh

2
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

12 districts under great danger signal 8 as Mocha becomes severe cyclone

3
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

PayPal to be launched in Bangladesh soon: Palak

4
Photo: ACC
Sports

Pakistan will not travel to India for World Cup, declares PCB chairman

5
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cyclone Mocha could turn into a super cyclone

6
Dhaka Metro Rail. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Transport

Metro rail to run from 8am to 8pm from 21 May