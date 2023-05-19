Pachinko by Min Jin Lee: Story of a silent struggle

The words 'history has failed us, but no matter,' kicks off the story of four generations who travelled from Korea to Japan, suffering from the loss of identity throughout history.

Set in Korea under Japanese occupation, Pachinko by Min Jin Lee, follows the story of a family that leaves a tormented homeland in the hands of the occupier. What follows is generations of Korean immigrants haunted by the trauma of living in a country that only looks at them as outsiders.

The novel was first published in 2017, and was later adapted into an Apple TV+ series which was released in 2022.

Even though the period is filled with an abundance of political tension, the story instead explores the tale of the commoners and the working class. The story does not focus on patriotism and political movements; Hoonie, Yangjin, and Sunja are people who do not really believe in god or their country. Hoonie, especially, cannot let the country's politics get in the way of his next meal.

Under such an ideology, Sunja is raised.

Sunja is the central character of the novel; she moves to Japan with her husband Baek Isak, while carrying a child from an affair with Koh Hansu.

The characters moved to Japan in search of a better life, but they move into a rundown neighbourhood with Isak's brother and sister-in-law.

The neighbourhood itself has a lot to tell about how Koreans are treated. The rundown area, with neighbours who would not think twice before stealing from a fellow Korean, reflects how the Koreans are forced into poverty.

The writer beautifully shows how the Japanese had successfully pitted Koreans against each other. They had meagre salaries and were regularly reminded that they were lucky to even have jobs.

Even though Yoseb, Isak's brother, worked as a foreman at a biscuit factory, he still needed a job on the side to make ends meet. There was always the looming tension of how easily he could lose his job as well.

As the first generation of immigrants in Japan, the characters face a sudden disconnect from their past lives. Despite belonging to a well-off family, they had to work their fingers to the bone for people who looked down on them.

The novel also tackles how memory turns into trauma through Sunja's children, Noa and Mozasu. The author explored how Koreans born and raised in Japan reacted to the lingering effects of history.

Noa's character, in particular, explores the complexity of identity. He only desired to be accepted. Noa faced a similar issue most immigrant children face – he felt like he had no connection to his roots other than his parents. Yet he was not accepted by the Japanese either.

The author also sheds light on the nuances of racism, and how they are not always as obvious as we think. The extent of discrimination Noa faces is not shown through bullies and lower wages. Rather, it was shown through a pseudo-liberal girlfriend.

He realised that his girlfriend only saw him as a badge of her own forward-thinking attitude. His presence proved to the world that she was a good person, an educated person, a liberal person.

Many of the struggles Noa's generation of immigrants faced were mental battles, they did not have to face the brunt of the hardships as their parents. Yet, the impact of the pain and suffering were still profound enough to influence many of Noa's life decisions.

The story also explores how acceptance and genuineness do not go hand in hand for immigrant children, especially when society is bent on creating a divide.

Different authors have tackled the question of who the children growing up in between cultures should be. Some authors have described reclaiming their roots and space while others have displayed characters embracing the extremities of culture. Min Jin Lee, however, chooses what is best described as 'nothingness', for Noa.

Instead of stepping into either culture or exploding from the pressure of both, he blankets himself in anonymity after cutting ties with his entire family.

The novel deconstructs history. It takes the spotlight away from conspirators and people sitting on important chairs, and shines it on the sentiment of people who silently struggled as a result of messy politics.

Even when these people were abandoned and excluded from the history books, their stories are depicted through this work of fiction.