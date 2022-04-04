‘Paap Punno’ set to make record of hitting 100 int'l theatres together

Splash

TBS Report
04 April, 2022, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 04 April, 2022, 02:48 pm

Chanchal Chowdhury and Siam Ahmed starrer "Paap Punno" is expected to release the film in more than a hundred multiplexes of North America on 20 May en bloc

TBS Report
04 April, 2022, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 04 April, 2022, 02:48 pm
Paap Punno to hit more than 100 North American theatres. Photo: Courtesy
Paap Punno to hit more than 100 North American theatres. Photo: Courtesy

Giasuddin Selim directed highly anticipated film "Paap Punoo" is all set to become the first Bangladeshi film to be released in more than a hundred international cinema halls at the same time.
The pioneer distributor "Swapno Scarecrow" is expected to release the film in more than a hundred multiplexes of North America on 20 May en bloc.
"Audience of Bangladeshi films residing in North America will be able to enjoy 'Paap Punno' in their nearest theatres like AMC, Regal, Cinemark or Cineplex," Swapno Scarecrow President Mohammad Oliullah Sajib told media.

After the tremendous success of "Monpura," Giasuddin Selim again teamed up with eminent actor Chanchal Chowdhury in "Paap Punno".

The film also stars Siam Ahmed, who recently won National Award for his role in "Biswashundori", and veteran actor Afsana Mimi among others.  

