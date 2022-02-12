‘Paachforon’ to hit ATN Bangla this valentine

Magazine show 'Pachforon' is all set to air in ATN Bangla on Monday 14 February at 10.50 pm to celebrate Valentine's Day.

The special magazine show has been airing on special dates for the last two decades.

This year's special episode features two main songs by popular singer JK Majlish and Ankhi Alamgir, notes a press release

Photo: Courtesy

Popular actor Mir Sabbir and Shaju Khadem will be seen as two friends in "Paachforon."

The country's first Tulip garden in Gazipur will be shown in the programme.

Photo: Courtesy

The episode also includes a short documentary on Jashor's Kazi Maolana Faruk Hossain, also known as 'Rosh Kaka' for taking innovative measures to retain the significance of date juice among people and introducing age-old cultures to the younger generation.