‘Paachforon’ to hit ATN Bangla this valentine

Splash

TBS Report
12 February, 2022, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 12 February, 2022, 05:45 pm

Related News

‘Paachforon’ to hit ATN Bangla this valentine

Magazine show ‘Pachforon’ is all set to air in ATN Bangla on Monday 14 February at 10.50 pm

TBS Report
12 February, 2022, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 12 February, 2022, 05:45 pm
Mir Sabbir and Shaju Khadem. Photo: Courtesy
Mir Sabbir and Shaju Khadem. Photo: Courtesy

Magazine show 'Pachforon' is all set to air in ATN Bangla on Monday 14 February at 10.50 pm to celebrate Valentine's Day.

The special magazine show has been airing on special dates for the last two decades.

This year's special episode features two main songs by popular singer JK Majlish and Ankhi Alamgir, notes a press release 

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Popular actor Mir Sabbir and Shaju Khadem will be seen as two friends in "Paachforon."

The country's first Tulip garden in Gazipur will be shown in the programme.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The episode also includes a short documentary on Jashor's  Kazi Maolana Faruk Hossain, also known as 'Rosh Kaka' for taking innovative measures to retain the significance of date juice among people and introducing age-old cultures to the younger generation.

Vhalobasher Pachforon / ATN Bangla

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A well-hidden female Koel. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Asian Koel: Shall I call thee Kokil, or but a wandering voice!

8h | Panorama
Tesla recalls 5,79,000 cars over potential boombox issue

Tesla recalls 5,79,000 cars over potential boombox issue

5h | Wheels
Why we love cars

Why we love cars

6h | Wheels
Illustration: TBS

Hobbies our corporate leaders pursue

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Engineers creates Bird likes Robotic drone

Engineers creates Bird likes Robotic drone

1h | Videos
Recycled glass turns into treasure

Recycled glass turns into treasure

1h | Videos
Shashurbari Jindabad 2 hits the theatre

Shashurbari Jindabad 2 hits the theatre

20h | Videos
Scientists Discover Bigger Mountains than Everest on Earth

Scientists Discover Bigger Mountains than Everest on Earth

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Panorama

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

2
Metro network to expand around Dhaka
Infrastructure

Metro network to expand around Dhaka

3
Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate
Corruption

Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate

4
Illustration: TBS
Food

Tehari Tales: Dhaka’s top 5 tehari places

5
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

We want to be poor owners of a rich company: Akij Managing Director

6
Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 
Economy

Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 