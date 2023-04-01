Ozzy Osbourne is ‘back’ and feeling ‘much better’, says wife Sharon

Splash

TBS Report
01 April, 2023, 09:45 am
Last modified: 01 April, 2023, 09:48 am

Related News

Ozzy Osbourne is ‘back’ and feeling ‘much better’, says wife Sharon

Despite announcing his retirement, Ozzy explained last month that he could potentially hit the road again if he was given the okay by a doctor

TBS Report
01 April, 2023, 09:45 am
Last modified: 01 April, 2023, 09:48 am
Ozzy Osbourne. Photo: Collected.
Ozzy Osbourne. Photo: Collected.

Ozzy Osbourne is feeling "much better", according to his wife Sharon, as he gets ready to perform again at the Power Trip Festival this fall.

This week, it was revealed that Ozzy will take the stage at Coachella's inaugural metal and heavy rock festival in October at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. AC/DC, Metallica, Guns N' Roses, and Iron Maiden will also be performing at the festival.

Ozzy's wife Sharon, also his manager, gave an update on her husband's condition this week during an appearance on TalkTV's Piers Morgan Uncensored. She assured Morgan that "he's good. He's doing much better."

Despite announcing his retirement, Ozzy explained last month that he could potentially hit the road again if he was given the okay by a doctor.

"My singing voice is fine. However, after three operations, stem cell treatments, endless physical therapy sessions, and most recently, groundbreaking Cybernics (HAL) Treatment, my body is still physically weak," he said.

Ozzy Osbourne

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Meating Minutes: Kabab items that make us salivate

2h | Food
Photo: Courtesy

Iftar delicacy at Courtyard at Park Heights

2h | Food
Photo: Collected

Instagram launches ‘collaborative collection’ feature: All you need to know

2h | Tech
AI generated images of Trump being arrested and the pope wearing a trendy jacket went viral recently. Photo: Collected

Midjourney ends free trials due to ‘extraordinary abuse’

2h | Tech

More Videos from TBS

It's good time to invest in growing companies

It's good time to invest in growing companies

2h | TBS Markets
Pakistan's matches in the World Cup could take place in Bangladesh

Pakistan's matches in the World Cup could take place in Bangladesh

1d | TBS SPORTS
Putin launches nuclear drills with Yars missile

Putin launches nuclear drills with Yars missile

1d | TBS World
Hritika's dream, transgenders will establish by studying

Hritika's dream, transgenders will establish by studying

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

2
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Tech

Microsoft-owned Github fires entire Indian engineering team

3
Representational image
Bangladesh

Airport Road traffic to be restricted on Fridays from 31 March

4
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

5
Photo: Texas A&amp;M
Science

Massive asteroid expected to pass by Earth this weekend

6
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Strong nor'wester likely on 30 March-1 April, casualties feared