Ozzy Osbourne is ‘back’ and feeling ‘much better’, says wife Sharon

Ozzy Osbourne is feeling "much better", according to his wife Sharon, as he gets ready to perform again at the Power Trip Festival this fall.

This week, it was revealed that Ozzy will take the stage at Coachella's inaugural metal and heavy rock festival in October at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. AC/DC, Metallica, Guns N' Roses, and Iron Maiden will also be performing at the festival.

Ozzy's wife Sharon, also his manager, gave an update on her husband's condition this week during an appearance on TalkTV's Piers Morgan Uncensored. She assured Morgan that "he's good. He's doing much better."

Despite announcing his retirement, Ozzy explained last month that he could potentially hit the road again if he was given the okay by a doctor.

"My singing voice is fine. However, after three operations, stem cell treatments, endless physical therapy sessions, and most recently, groundbreaking Cybernics (HAL) Treatment, my body is still physically weak," he said.