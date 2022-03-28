Oscars 2022 red carpet: Zendaya, Billie Eilish, Timothee Chalamet make glamorous entries

Hollywood stars walked the annual Oscars red carpet on Sunday ahead of celebrating the year in movies at a ceremony free of last year's pandemic restrictions.

Jamie Lee Curtis, Lily James, and the cast of Japanese best picture nominee Drive My Car were among the first to arrive at the Dolby Theatre where 2,500 gown- and tuxedo-clad attendees were expected for the 94th Academy Awards.

A star-studded, glamour-packed Oscars red carpet marked the full return of Hollywood's big night out in Los Angeles after the seismic changes brought by Covid-19. Actors like Uma Thurman, Nicole Kidman, Benedict Cumberbatch, and wife Sophie Hunter, Zendaya, Andrew Garfield, Timothee Chalamet, Serena Williams, Kristie Macosko Krieger, Steven Spielberg, Rita Moreno, Ariana DeBose, Youn Yuh-jung posed on the red carpet.

Jason Momoa, Mila Kunis, Tati Gabrielle, Megan Thee Stallion, Kristen Stewart, Zoë Kravitz, Queen Latifah, Elliot Page, Jake Gyllenhaal, Shawn Mendes, Billie Eilish, Jennifer Garner, and Judi Dench were among the many celebrities who graced the red carpet.

Comedians Amy Schumer, Regina Hall, and Wanda Sykes are host, and it is the first time three women have guided the ceremony. In a bid to draw more viewers, especially younger ones, after years of declining ratings, the three-hour show starting at 8 pm ET (0000 GMT) will add two awards, the results of fan votes for favorite film and scene.

After last year's smaller-than-usual affair at Los Angeles' Union Station due to the pandemic, Sunday's unbridled Oscars glamour brought lots of pastel colors punctuated by bright splashes of gold.

