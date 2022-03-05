Oscars 2022: Lady Gaga, Chris Rock, Kevin Costner and Zoe Kravitz among presenters

Lady Gaga may not have received an Oscar nod for her performance in 'House of Gucci', but she will still be gracing the stage of the Oscars.

Gaga will be one of the presenters at the 94th Academy Award, according to event producers Will Packer and Shayla Cowan.

Kevin Costner, Chris Rock, Zoe Kravitz, Rosie Perez, and Youn Yuh-jung, who won the supporting actress award last year for 'Minari' are also among those expected to present awards. More information will be released in the upcoming weeks.

The 94th Academy Awards will be telecast at 6:00 AM - 9:00 AM BST on Monday, 28 March, 2022, in more than 200 territories.