10 February, 2022, 05:05 pm
Let’s check out Oscar 2022 nominated films that are available on Netflix, Amazon

10 February, 2022, 05:05 pm
Oscar nominated films streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime. Photo: Collected
The nominations of the 94th academy awards were released on Tuesday.

You will not have to shed much sweat to watch them as some of the nominated films of Oscar nominees are streaming on Netflix, Amazon and YouTube.

Let's check them out:

Netflix

Don't Look Up – (Oscar Best Picture nominees)

In the star studded film "Don't Look Up" Leonardo Di Caprio, Jennefer Lawrence team up to save the world from a comet headed for Earth.

The film features a unique blend of comedy, political satire and science fiction. Watching a timid and meek Dicaprio in this apocalyptive comedy can be a treat for the eyes.

The Power of the Dog – (Oscar Best Picture nominees)

Starring Benedict Cumberbatch in lead, the film leads this year's Oscars board with 12 nominations.

Netflix synopsis of the film reads, "A domineering rancher responds with mocking cruelty when his brother brings home a new wife and her son, until the unexpected comes to pass."

tick, tick Boom! - Best Actor (Andrew Garfield), Best Film Editing

The semi-autobiographical musical starring Andrew Garfield as New York's composer Jonathan Larson is based on a real-life rock monologue penned and performed by Jonathan Larson in 1992.

Alongside including some of the most spectacular artistry of Jonathan, the film also features made up situation for entertainment.

The Hand of God — Best International Feature Film

The Netflix synopsis of the film reads, "in 1980s Naples, Italy, an awkward Italian teen struggling to find his place experiences heartbreak and liberation after he's inadvertently saved from a freak accident by football legend Diego Maradona."

The Lost Daughter- Best Actress (Olivia Colman), Best Supporting Actress (Jessie Buckley), Best Adapted Screenplay

The psychological drama helmed and penned by Maggie Gyllenhaal is based on the book of the same name by Elena Ferrante.

In the film, a college professor is confronted with of her disturbing past as she meets a women and her daughter during her vacation in Italy.

Mitchells vs. the Machines -Best Animated Feature Film

The animated film follows 'The Mitchel,' a dysfunctional family who 'must fight a robot apocalypse amidst their much-awaited road trip to save humanity.'

Audible - Best Documentary Short Subject

The captivating documentary follows a deaf footballer Amaree McKenstry as he cope up with the shock of his friend's suicide and anticipate his final homecoming game.

Lead Me Home - Best Documentary Short Subject

The short documentary follows the sufferings of several homeless people living on the streets in the West Coast cities.

Robin Robin - Best Animated Short Film

The animated short revolves around Robin, a bird suffering from identity crisis.

Three Songs for Benazir - Best Documentary Short Subject

Set in a displacement camp in Kabul, the documentary follows the thriving love story of newly-weds Shaista and Benazir. 

Amazon Prime

Being The Ricardos- Best Actor (Javier Bardem), Best Actress (Nicole Kidman), Best Supporting Actor (J.K. Simmons)

The film follows numerous true stories of Lucille Ball (Nicole Kidman) and Desi Arnaz (Javier Bardem) and their staff.

Coming 2 America — Best Makeup and Hairstyling

The Rom-Com follows newly-crowned King Akeem, Eddie Murphy, and his trusted confidante Semmi, Arsenio Hall, as they embark on an all-new hilarious adventure.

Attica- Best Documentary Feature

The documentary follows Attica Prison rebellion, the deadliest prison riot which took place in Attica, New York on 9 September 1971 and continued till 13 September 1971.

 

