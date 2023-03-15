Oscar Isaac to star in Helltown adaptation

Oscar Isaac is reportedly in talks to star in Amazon Studios' upcoming crime thriller series 'Helltown'. Edward Berger, who directed and co-wrote the recent Academy Award-winning film 'All Quiet on the Western Front', will helm the project.

'Helltown' is based on Casey Sherman's true crime book of the same name, published in 2022. The novel follows Tony Costa, an American serial killer who was convicted of murder in 1969 for the deaths of two people but is suspected of more killings.

Mohamad El Masri, who wrote Severance, will show run and executive produce Helltown. Berger, Team Downey, and Robert Downey Jr. will also executive produce the series.